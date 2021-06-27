Tarot - On the Cards

Chennai :

THE WEEK AHEAD June 27-July 3

Cure Covid: 7,83,11,091

Cure from coronavirus: 6,17,82,582

Cure coronavirus: 94,84,876

Only chat in plain digits, daily many times...

Fever:

High fever: 27,87,65,608

Reduce fever: 36,52,69,516

Daily write on body with blue pen

Cold and cough:

For cold and running nose: 92,24,494

Cough: 14,74,609

Daily write on body with red pen

Save life:

Save any person from emergency life threat: 6,97,26,533

Recover from ICU: 8,50,12,535

Save life: 8,56,85,118

Life energy: 6,62,09,377

Only chant in plain digits, daily many times

Energy and stamina:

Energy and stamina: 37,03,413

Weakness: 3,50,94,200

Daily write on body with red pen

Lungs:

To strengthen weak lungs: 3,95,51,960

Repair lungs: 95,16,870

Eliminate opacities and revive lungs: 31,43,044

Pneumonia: 2,95,86,070

Only chat in plain digits, daily many times

Oxygen:

To increase oxygen levels in blood: 45,69,35,429

Brain oxygen increase: 11,27,20,941

Daily write on body with red/green/blue pen

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





There are chances of a new proposal or some good opportunity that is coming your way- but you will need to see whether you can handle this or not. No point taking it up but finding yourself feeling frustrated and stressed. The Knight of Cups is an indication of this and also that there could be some young ones in your family ready to travel, explore and look at new things. And all this could happen rather soon. Any seemingly good offer please see if it is genuine. The Eight of Swords shows how you restrict yourself and others which blocks your plans. There seems to be an inability to see the situation clearly often due to overthinking and too many conflicting thoughts. Gather your strength and give yourself options after thinking calmly.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





The Ace of Pentacles shows money success, welcome financial news after uncertainty and the beginning of new jobs enterprises and associations. It also shows that with these new beginnings you will come into your own if you are not already so. More than anything this card indicates that money-wise you will feel secure and fulfilled. When the Moon card appears it shows or rather asks what is it that you want? And this could be a difficult choice because you may doubt what is on offer and you feel you cannot see a clear picture. However, take your time to listen to your inner voice and don’t have to give into pressure to make a decision. Intuition rather than reasoning will be the way forward.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





The Queen of Wands is an indication that you are stepping into your own powers. You feel inspired to do the work you were meant to do. And it could also be that there is a person who is representative of progress in your affairs creativity and leadership. But this person can also be rather insensitive and envious so you should be able to sift through all these qualities and keep the value of it all. The Queen also shows that you are quite certain of what you want and how you want things to be done. The Nine of Swords is the card showing poor sleep patterns, disturbances and stress arising out of a poor lifestyle. Anxieties and vague worries keep you awake and this can be a stressful time.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





The Four of Pentacles indicates that you play your cards close to your chest and there is an element of secrecy in all that you do. It also shows security, strong foundations and good health. You can enjoy all that you have worked for but do guard against wrong assumptions, a false sense of security and if you are experiencing a period of instability it will pass soon. You could also be contemplating investing in real estate. The Six of Wands shows success and victories that you deserve and that which is hard-won. Others will applaud your success too. However, you will also need to look at different approaches to the way you get things done.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





You could be at odds with yourself and all that you want to do. It mostly relates to work- and work-related elements. That said the Five of Wands also indicates competition and semi hostile environment when it comes to becoming better than you. The game of one-upmanship will be on and you will be tempted to play it well. This could be in terms of opinions rather than an open conflict. Children could test your boundaries and you will need to reign in egotism and trying to reach a fair compromise. The Page of Cups shows a great time for children and new projects. This could be people who are fun-loving, and it could be just what you need now.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





Either you are looking for a partner who is emotionally understanding, strong and protective or there is already someone like this, but you find it hard to reach this person through conventional means. The King also stands for leadership and consistency and this means that there are people like this who will help you at different stages in life. This card also shows that you are suppressing emotions have control issues and there are creative blocks. Also, you could be dealing with a domineering and stubborn person who takes away a lot of your energies. The Star card says you are guided and inspired and a time to nurture your talents and express your feelings. You are on the right path.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





There could be many invites and opportunities that come your way and that is what the page of wands seems to show. It could also be that you could meet someone who is creative chatty but take things slowly. There could be disappointing news about travel, new projects and work opportunities. As a person, the page could also represent a person who is a bit negative and opinionated. You don’t have to listen to this person if that is so. The page also means that you could be looking at new areas of work and you are indeed the expert in the field you are in right now.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





The Seven of Wands indicates that you are somewhat fighting for your place in your field of expertise. You are talented and can do many things but you are trying to be the first choice in one particular field so that is what you are struggling with in some ways. Stay true to your goals, beliefs and protect those who cannot speak for themselves. Stand your ground because it is worth the effort. The Three of Wands shows that it is time for new perspectives, experiences, travel, creative projects, educational courses or any pursuit that will broaden your horizons. There could be communication problems and misunderstandings along with delays and blocks. The King of Wands shows happiness, understanding, bonds between your friends and family grow stronger.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)





There is too much going on right now – and you feel burdened by it all. So, try to lay down some of your responsibilities and focus on what you can rather than the ones you cannot achieve. When there are unreasonable demands you may not which way to turn but you could think contemplate and make proper forays into what is achievable. This could also be giving you headaches and heat-related health issues so drink plenty of water and stay hydrated. If there are multiple plans, ensure that you stick to one or two maximum so that you are in a good place mentally. That said the Nine of Pentacles shows that there is financial security especially for women or the women in your life.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





When the Tower card comes it means there should be a breakthrough and breakthrough. Sudden endings can come about and not all of them make sense or feel necessary. None of us are in control of anything and it is best to let go when this happens. This card could also mean that you will have to leave your home suddenly or there could be some damage to your property. And there could be a drastic change in plans. Even if there are financial losses do not worry because you will survive and recover as fast as it all came about. The Temperance card tells you that it is time to reconcile. There is a need to balance the opposites and complete the tasks on hand.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)





The Five of Cups heralds the approach of a good time after some bleakness and isolation. It also means a situation ends and you need to see what you can salvage out of it all. This also means that you could have been going through a period of being alone and isolated and this would have been difficult because this would have prevented you from seeing that good things that are there in your life. But if you see properly there are ways and means to end this and move forward. The Two of Swords indicates indecision and procrastination and being unable to make much progress and not being able to see the way ahead.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)





Be patient and have courage is the primary message for those born under this sign. Right now, there is tension around you as you will have to keep strong-minded individuals – or your own desires- in check. Hold your space, be patient, and you will succeed. Also if you can balance the feminine and masculine qualities it would work to your advantage. You will also be giving support to others going through a difficult time and you will be offering consistent support and help. Right now, your beliefs will also be tested so stand firm. You will also have to ensure that you keep your own emotions under control.