Tarot - On the Cards

Chennai :

For safe travel: SURGE-ABSOLVE-IMMUNITY-MASK-COZY-EASE-ON.





For things to move fast and smoothly :Butter-RELAY-LIGHTNING-BUZZ-CHARM-TRANSFORM.





All addictions to clear :VINE-DEDICATE-SAVE-DELETE-Sei Hei Ki-DETACH-CUT-OFF-VOILÀ-ALL IN-INK.





For house repairs to go smooth: CATALYST-SANTA Claus-BENEVOLENT-COMPASSION-27-ALIGN-TOUCH-VOILÀ





Recognition and impress boss: ENHANCE-ENGAGE-ELEGANT-SWEET-Mirrored Reflection-BE





Be happy and adjust well in job, to grow :KEEP-LEISURE-TAP-Crocodile-WALL-UP-REJOICE-SKY-WINGS-CLIMB-UP.





For salary increase: TRANSFORM-FOR-SUBLIME-COUNT-GOLD-BONUS-CHARM-DECLARE.





In case of rude, arrogant behaviour:QUIET-Humble-BOW-CATALYST-7 FOR-SWEET-ACT.





To make a person inactive and stop troubling :DEACTIVATION-LIMIT-SHUT-SNEEZE-PURGE-GONE-XERO-EXTINCT.





When feeling weak, drained out: ADD-CORONA-CRISP-URANIUM-TESLA-UP-COSMIC. Energy and strength





Hair fall to stop, increase strength and plenty of hair and increase length HOLD-ROOT-VIBRANT-ADD-PLETHORA-BAMBOO-IMAGINE.





Bury grudges, restore fairness and honesty, grow and rejuvenate: REVERSE-RESTORE-ROOT-LEARN





Restore fairness and honesty, grow, attach, more than expected, expand beyond perceived limitations and expand capacity: RESTORE-ROOT-ANCHOR-PLETHO-RA-BUBBLE-FULL





To speak confidently and impress all: TONY ROBBINS-SWING-ACT-ELEGANT-BLUSH.For other person to understand completely your point of view with patient hearing and without





Getting annoyed: FATHOM-JUDGE-HO-SLOW-NICE-Harmony For everyone to listen to your words, follow your words as you say: QUEEN-WOLF-WHISPER-LISTEN-SHOW





ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





You are perhaps preparing to wage a war – against your sedentary life, of not being able to do what you want and go in directions you want to. You are preparing to launch yourself into the field all over again and the Knight of Swords indicates that you will do this with renewed vigour and a sense of taking the world on. This applies more to those in the younger age group and you will be doing with content in the knowledge that other things are in place- such as friends and family. This is indicated by the Nine of Cups which shows that the foundation is good, and you can work knowing that these are taken care of. It is the card of independence from emotional pressures and helps to discover personal power within relationships if you have relied on.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





It would seem you are tied down to some commit-ment that could make you feel very uncomfortable and hemmed in – but this is what you need to be anchored and structured to be able to do things with a plan. This is symbolised within the Devil card and it is like walking on fire – if you do it well all the great benefits you will see in the days to come. The Devil also signifies relationships that could feel like bondage or a strong bond. The line between the two is rather thin and you need to figure out how important they are in the long run. The Five of Swords puts you in a fight mode where you will stay on top of competition. This can come across as aggressive and dominant but on the battlefield that is how it will be.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





Strength is the card that comes first, and it says you will need to gather all that is strong in you to be able to face what is to come. And it is most likely to be in the field of work and new projects and opportunities to do a lot of good work. The Strength card also tells you to keep emotions and possible weaknesses’ under control so that you can do your optimum best. Also, remember you are an infinite being so don’t get caught in the illusion of how you view yourself right now and in this physical form. The Nine of Wands shows that work will pick up and how. Be prepared to spend a lot of time which you had to do whatever you wished to now plough it back into work- and work-related activities.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





Weighing between options seems to be what you are going through right now. It is primarily to do with money and money matters but there are also choices you have to make which is making you confused and unsettled. The Two of Pentacles shows this state of mind which is not allowing to do things in a manner of equanimity. As far as money is concerned you need to go boldly with a decision knowing that whatever step you take will take you to where you need to be. Even if seems like failure in your view it is still a learning experience. The Knight of Cups shows the new opportunities that will come your way through new and energetic youngsters.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





You are on the cusp of changes- this will be for the good but can get uncomfortable when it is happening. It like the changing of the guard and will take a while to get used to the new order. This can apply to all aspects of your life primarily the way you deal with people and with your work. This also means that you could be going on paths you never attempted before and you could be feeling flutters in your stomach because you are simply not used to doing things in the way you will be guided to do. The Death card shows these changes that are coming. Meanwhile, the High Priestess shows that you could possibly go into some sort of learning, course or study trail.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





The Moon card comes to show how you are subject to the vagaries of the mind and it is not easy on you. The fears, anxiety and expectations are taking a toll on your mental peace and tranquillity. It is easier said that one should not succumb to it but hard-er to practice unless it is done diligently and with a strong intent to watch everything like a drama. The Moon card also shows that you are vulnerable to the opinions and attitudes of those around you. This can either give you strength or put you down. Judgement card tells you to introspect and take stock of your life from all angles. This means you have to give gratitude to all the good things that are there and concentrate on them rather than look at what is not there.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





You are a strong personality and your life is filled with strong men and women. Somehow that is not what you see. The Queen of Pentacles shows that you are being nurtured and looked after by strong women who only seek the goodness that is there in you. It also means that you are on a good wicket- meaning you can take care of yourself. The earning capacity is high and you will always be like a queen when it comes to the elements of earning money as well as being like a leader in your field. The King of Swords shows that you could be wanting an equally strong person who will rule along with you.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





The Ace of Cups shows new beginnings in terms of work and other great opportunities that will enhance your life and the way the world views you. It also shows that you have managed to rise above the emotions that prevent you from realizing your true potential and that in itself is a great achievement towards success and fulfillment. You are getting to the point where you are like the lotus growing in a dirty pond but remaining beautiful and pristine. Temperance shows that while there are plenty of signs that you need to rise above emotions it is easily said than done. Be-cause you will go back and forth – experiencing the highs and the lows – which will stymie what efforts you are making towards that end. But it is possible and there is light at the end of the tunnel.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)





Time is good right now for you. All boxes seemed to be ticked and you are riding on a wave of good fortune- in life, work and in personal relationships. The Knight of Pentacles shows the enormous potential and amount of money that is there right now at your disposal to walk towards new things with confidence and might. The Knight of Wands also tells you somewhat the same things where you are on a high when it comes to working and being the young Turk on the field of competence. There is burning ambition to get things done and you will only get the best out of yourself. The Magician shows you have everything within your sphere and it will be in your intelligence to see what you can achieve.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





The Page of swords shows up when there is a person in your life who is very clever for his or her own good and challenges you and the authority for the sake of it and hurts through being thoughtless. This also represents a rejection of help advice and affection because of past hurt and fighting for causes not worth championing. There is also over defensiveness on their part and seeing slights where there are none. However, on the flip side, this card shows that you could be the person who is ready for a fight in an uncompromising manner. The Ace of Pentacles tells you that new opportunities will come your way and cause many improvements.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)





Your life now is determined by strong males who are men-tor, guide and teach you the skills required to carry on in life. The King of Wands and the King of Cups- one teaches you work and ambitions and the other teaches you to remain unemotional when it comes to taking hard decisions. As a person, the King of Cups represents lasting love and fidelity through good and hard times. But he is tough and unrelentless when it comes to doing the right thing. The King of Wands is a visionary — a successful creator, a salesperson, an entrepreneur and a natural leader. As a husband or good friend, he will bring fun and a steady lifestyle for you.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)





When the Hanged Man comes it means that if there are problems then they will need to be looked at in an unconventional manner. Look outside the box for that unique way of doing things so that you will find that some things are surprisingly simple. The Hanged Man also represents challenges in life and how you deal with them. The Eight of Cups tells you not to have unrealistic expectations of people and life in general. You could be disappointed when things don’t turn out the way you want. You could want a host of things but for all of them to come your way may not be the best thing for you.