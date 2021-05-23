Tarot - On the Cards

Chennai :

These are absolutely not a substitute for proper medical diagnosis as well as treatment protocols. These are the energetic vibrational numbers that help to alleviate conditions if done with faith.

These are modern mantras and codes that address the subconscious to enable a stronger response to stress and anxiety.

These can be written or chanted and how they need to be written are also specified.

These have been given by Divakar, a switchword expert and specialist.

78311091 - Cure Covid 61782582 - Cure from corona virus

9484876 - Cure coronavirus Only chant in plain digits every day many times.

278765608 - High fever 365269516 - Reduce fever Write on body with Blue pen

9224494 - For cold and running nose

1474609 - Cough Write on body with 7

THE WEEK AHEAD

May 23-29

69726533 - Save any person from emergency life threat

85012535 - Recover from ICU 85685118 - Save life

66209377 - Life energy Only chant in plain digits….

daily many times..

3703413 - Energy and stamina

35094200 - Weakness Write on body with red pen… daily

39551960 - To strengthen weak lungs

9516870 - Repair lungs 3143044 - Eliminate opacities and revive lungs

29586070 - Pneumonia Only chant in plain digits….

Daily many times….

456935429 - To increase oxygen levels in blood

112720941 - Brain oxygen increase Write on body with red/green / blue pen, daily





ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)



The Knight of Pentacles suggests that when it comes to work and finances it is being dominated by the ideas of those who are in the younger age bracket. For instance, if you are running a company, it is the younger lot who will take things forward with the way they do things and get ideas. Go with the flow because this is what is going to be the way ahead. The King of Cups could be you or someone who is like a leader who is strong and individualistic but also who will have to listen to the popular view which will be that of those in the younger age group. Both the cards tie into what the indications are. The Sun card shows that the synergy between the experienced and that of the fledglings is what will propel things forward to a good outcome.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)



You would like youngsters to take over matters of importance because you feel it is their time to take things forward. The Page of Swords indicates the fighting spirit, the energy, and the will to get things done without any fuss and with great clarity. This could be you or that you could be promoting such people or rather encouraging such people to go ahead. It is another matter if they don’t- which is also something that can happen because of waiting for the perfect situation or environment to show itself up. The Four of Cups shows that there could be an overlooking at what is right before your eyes and you won’t be able to see it. There is a certain stubbornness in accepting something simple and what is there right now.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)



The Two of Pentacles says it is possible to follow two paths at once, whether work and home two different kinds of work or work and a hobby that may prove to be an extra source of income. But right now, one person or aspect is taking priority over the others and this may be needed to keep the balance instead of trying to do it all and making yourself not in harmony. The Nine of Pentacles is the card of fulfillment of wishes and attaining security in money. You can succeed through your own efforts and don’t need favours or to rely on the goodwill of others. Whether a family matter, financial issue or a business venture financial independence is assured if you do things your way.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)



The number Seven is that of wisdom, spirituality and mystery. Trust your intuition and dreams. The Seven of Pentacles is indicative of long-term security and also that your financial resources will grow despite what it seems right now. This card also suggests that it is a good time to buy the property or invest safely. It also indicates that any financial worry you may have will ease as the days go by. The King of Pentacles shows that there is the presence of a strong leader-like person who will help you financially and also guide you in your endeavours to become financially secure. It could represent fathers, brothers, good friends who have experience.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)



The Seven of Cups indicate two things: that you could be having some unrealistic expectations about people and situations and that there are opportunities in a career and venture that really matters to you or in opportunity in your relationships. These involve making choices that should be made with the heart rather than the head. There could also be issues of trust and worry. The Seven of Swords indicate too many thoughts and overthinking and also that you could be worried about double-dealing by others and people going behind your back. You would like to move away from all this, but the trouble is your thoughts seem to accompany you all along.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)



The Four of Swords involves fears that may hold us frozen from initiating change or speaking out against unfairness. Usually there could be a good reason for feeling unable to act, circumstance, people who depend on us, past betrayal or reversal of fortune- and being a Four this may not be the time to act. The card tells you that the fears in your head are far worse than the reality. The Six of Wands shows you riding home in victory and you just need to persevere and you will surely succeed in any creative endeavour you take up. This is also a card of finding harmony through fulfilling your unique vision and standing out from the crowd. The Death card shows change – in areas you may or may not expect.



LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)



The Queen of Cups is indicative of women who are like queens, expect nothing but the best, oversensitive to harmony and things not done well – and this applies to the home front and the workspace also. If you are not this person then you will face someone who is like this and will be the cause of emotional turbulence most of the time. This card is indicative of tears, drama, and a fear of letting go of those who she loves a lot. The Judgement card centers on making an assessment of a person or situation if conflicting opinions or judgmental people are causing you to doubt yourself.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)



The Star card is a good card to get because this connects you with your inner voice of inspiration. When it speaks your heart feels it and you know you are on the right direction. This also marks a time of great renewal and fulfillment when the magic will unfold. It also indicates a good balance of creative work and aspirations while pointing towards new and good experiences ahead. That said now might also be the time to pause, take a deep breath and review your plans. The Hanged Man indicates that if you are feeling stuck don’t make any hasty decisions just yet. Take time to see to understand the options being offered to you. It could also be that you need to let go of something or make some kind of a sacrifice which could leave you feeling vulnerable initially.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER)



The Chariot shows that you are on the right track and all that you do will be as per the guidelines of your own consciousness. This card represents your own inner strength confidence and steadfast determination in life. Typically identified as a card of victory it signifies the moments when you have boundless spurts of energy and a sheer will to get things done. The Six of Swords often shows up during times of transition and change. These could be a move, travel or upcoming events that mark new beginnings. This card also tells you to let go of something that must take place to move forward. Right now is a transitory phase and you will benefit in the long run.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)



You could be at crossroads – and if you are there may be a need to find a sense of balance between two or more opposing factors in our life. Generally, when this card shows you could be experiencing some sort of difficulty in making a concrete plan or decision about something. It is time to acknowledge the situation head-on to process what you have been avoiding. The King of Swords represents an intelligent decisive individual who handles life very logically and with great clarity. If this is you then you are on the right track and doing things well but if not then you can see whether there is anyone like this in your life from who you can get all the pointers and directions.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)



There is an inner spark in your being that journeys throughout the many lifetimes’ forms and worlds of your story through the Fool card. It is forceful energy that gives you the strength and foresight to go your own way along a new unchartered path. You personally need to seek out the answers and your higher calling. It also shows that you wish to be carefree and go on those adventures. The Devil card comes to ask you what is holding you back at this time? You may know it but not have been able to articulate it and you are aware of these self-defeating patterns that you can let go of for starters.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH)



After all that you have achieved, you may feel overburdened by responsibilities, finding yourself overworked. It can also indicate emotional attachment that you are still harbouring that is depleting your energy and distracting you from the larger scope of your life. Your initial aspirations may seem faded from your present situation if you are losing creative momentum. Now might be a good time to accept help from others and prioritise what is needed. The Ace of Pentacles shows that the minute you decide to get out of the lack of momentum success is waiting for you to claim it.



