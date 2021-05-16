Tarot - On the Cards

Chennai :

This works at an energy level and is like a prayer or building of positive energy which usually helps in getting things sorted out. Try them if it resonates. Chant them, write them as many times as possible.

23 74 555: To heal headaches in general

58 33 554: To heal a migraine

95 96 562 : For migraine which does not respond to 58 33 554 or headache otherwise not responding to

23 74 555--for example, headache with the onset of flu or cold

42 37 346: For eye irritation, especially that which is associated with headache

71 81 533: For back pain in general 71 91 334: For lumbago 87 47 838: For problems with the sciatic nerve

23 31 443: For chronic pain in general

91 582 7139: For addiction to pain medications

91 278 596: For obsessive thoughts about managing pain

92 367 9342: To close pain gate receptors linked to complex regional pain syndrome

17 16 911: For shoulder pain in general

54 32 175: For recovery from a stroke

33 45 634: For cellular damages of any sort

88 33 421 : For the hardness of hearing and deafness

46 19 551 : Hearing loss with old age)

07 43 131: For diabetes 65 57 142: For neuropathy and nerve damage from all causes 11 21 495: For insomnia 56 17 112: For insomnia that is situational, due to noise, travel, heat 46 19 207: For insomnia that is due to overwhelming life stress and worries

33 72 413: For dyslexia and other learning disorders

40 04 100: For vertigo (you feel as if the room is spinning)

30 13 103: To ease dizziness

23 66 182 973 437 9: For paralysis

22 11 377 : To improve memory

23 22 941 760 9395: For everyday forgetfulness and misplacing things

11 66 767: For anxiety and fear of medical procedures

11 25 612 : For anxiety of hospitals and healthcare in general 116 116 1998: For support with grief and loss

43 85 103: For overwhelming grief to lessen and to heal 96 93 587: For inability to accept death

11 96 888 : For low self-esteem to become healthy self-image





ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





How much you would like to throw caution to the winds and go on an adventure spree? The mood is like that, but you will need to take into account those around you, their dependence and their safety. Right now, is not that time when you can allow your mood to dictate your actions. The Fool card shows that you will need to tread carefully and not literally jump off the cliff if there are any impulsive actions. This is also a time when you must wear your burdens lightly. The Lovers card on the other hand is about spending time with family and with loved ones and the more you do that there is going to be peace and some sort of contentment. The card is also significant for the building and strengthening of relationships between spouses and partners.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)



The coming week is all about ambitions and growing your work in the best possible manner in this lockdown. The Six of Wands shows that you will be helped by youngsters who will show you how to become more expansive and widely sought after in your field of expertise. This is how you will realize your own worth and this will take you to new heights provided you take their suggestions seriously and with care. New things will come up for you to consider and pursue. The King of Cups, on the other hand, will lend strength power and leadership and you will find inputs from someone like this who will guide you well. This could be a person who is here right now and the friendly spirits who wish to reach out.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)



This is a time when you will need a lot of mental strength so that you don’t get totally overwhelmed by the weight of your thoughts and ruminations. This is a totally unproductive activity because if you attach your emotions to these thoughts then you will be really down and out. The Eight of Swords shows this and also that this is something that you do to yourself. Enough of these so that you live a life with joy. When you blind yourself by the negative thoughts you can be sure that you will also not see the way out which is there right in front of you. Similarly, the Seven of Swords also makes you feel like running away from everything – it is like throwing the baby out with the bathwater.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)



The Ten of Wands indicates multiple interests and work avenues- while this is a good thing it also means that you will have to take cognizance of the fact that doing everything at the same time will drain you out and you could fatigue issues leading to sleepless nights and possibly high blood pressure. So space things out so that you can do things in a calm and sedate manner. Lay down your burdens every night for tomorrow is another day! The Five of Wands shows that you are very capable of slaying anyone who comes along your path- it means that your words have the power to hurt and cut. It also shows that you will easily quell competition in your work.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)



The Four of Wands shows a happy family of four- and this is an ideal situation normally. In your case, this also alludes to the fact that everyone in this foursome is very involved in your ambitions and dreams and that is the key to your sense of security and well-being. You don’t need to be told ‘I love you’ every day by those around you- you know that they do when they think of things on your behalf to ensure that success is yours. So trust the process and be grateful for this solid support that you are receiving. The Strength card is one where you will have to trust your instincts and ensure that you keep your emotions under check.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)



This is a good time for you to make plans for the future however uncertain it is. It is in your hands to do so and then, whatever happens, is left to what will come. Because the Four of Swords shows that this is needed for you to have direction and purpose. It might seem like there is no point in doing this but be assured that this is an activity that will put you straight away into a better state of mind. The Six of Swords shows some turning away from key relationships in your life. These could be with the men who are around you and this can also come from a sense of not wanting to deal with the circumstances of what is there in your life right now. It is nothing too troublesome, but it is not as per your ideal situation.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)



The thing is you have the wisdom the knowledge and the instinct to do the right thing and to anticipate what is coming next- and that is because now and always you are guided by the goddess of learning and knowledge who guides and allows you to see things for what they are. The High Priestess is someone who can help others also see things in totality and in a wholesome manner. Use this gift to help yourself and others so that you will also help fulfill the purpose that you are here for. The Ten of Cups indicates a happy family environment where you will be peaceful and calm.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)



Any young ambitious person in your life? Then this is one individual who will make you proud and happy that he/she is so driven to think in terms of excellence, success and achiever. The Page of Sword is someone who will be all this and more – if it is not you then this is the presence that will gladden your heart for sure. This is also a clear-thinking individual who will help you also make decisions and steer you along a good path of your own fulfillment. The Justice card comes to tell you that whatever you are doing you are doing right and for that, there will be benefits. Justice is also about righting things that were not alright by your standards and events and circumstances will be indicative of that. The Five of Wands shows clashes of ideas, work and personal ambitions.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER)



For the young at heart, there are many things that you will consider as ideas to be pursued. You will look at projects, creative endeavours and other such things to keep yourself in the loop of what is going on in the world. The Page of Wands suggests that you could be helped or be guided by the ones who are more in touch with reality and how things stand to be able to be effective and productive. Their inputs are invaluable and apt for today’s times. The Two of Pentacles shows that you will keep on debating on how you will utilise money and on what you will decide to spend on. The card also suggests a wavering mind, but the thing is there is no point denying yourself some of the pleasures of life.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)



Could be that you are indeed feeling isolated and alone- this is a feeling most seem to be facing at this time, but you must and will need to know that you are not alone at all. The Divine is with you and the more you have conversations about it the better. The Hermit card is there to tell you that this is a time for introspection, checking your happiness goals and what are the important things in your life. This is a reality check and then you can offer gratitude for the things that are already there. The Chariot says that should you do all of that you are on the right track and you will see the wisdom of what you have been put into. The Chariot also means that doing the right thing will bring you peace.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)



There could be some movement when it comes to those who are in the younger age group- this means visitors who you have not seen in a while, children who reconnect and money matters that involve them. The Knight of Pentacles shows new directions when it comes to work and new business ideas which have great chances of bringing in abundance and financial rewards. The Six of Cups shows a peaceful time when you will be sought after by friends and family and some long-lost souls who reconnect with you in the next couple of days. The card is also significant for elderly when they will be attended to in the best possible manner.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH)



It is a week of plenty – in terms of money and finances. The Ten of Pentacles shows that there is an inflow of money through sources like this- family, work investments and gifts. This and more could be what will bring the rewards and some of them are most unexpected. It also shows that you will probably launch some new ideas that will also bring in financial stability and security. The Tower brings to fore a change that will be for the good- initially it might seem a bit disruptive, but it will settle, and this is especially when it comes to the way you think and work area.



