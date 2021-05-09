Tarot- On the Cards

Chennai :

This is not a medical solution but like a prayer that raises the energy levels and the vibrations and helps in some kind of protection. These numbers can be chanted as many times as possible and help yourselves as much as possible during these difficult times. (These have been given by Mr Divakar, who has helped many with the power of switch words)





The Week Ahead 9 - 15





Covid

78311091 - Cure

61782582 - Cure from coronavirus

9484876 - Cure coronavirus.

(Only chant in plain digit, daily many times)





Fever

278765608 - High fever

365269516 - Reduce fever

Write on the body with a blue pen daily





Cold and cough

9224494 - For cold and running nose

1474609 - Cough

Write on the body with a red pen daily





Save life

69726533 - Save any person from emergency life threat

85012535 - Recover from ICU

85685118 - Save life

66209377 - Life energy, Only chant in plain digits, many times





Energy and stamina

3703413 - Energy and stamina

35094200 - Weakness.

Write on body with a red pen, daily





Lungs

39551960 - To strengthen weak lungs

9516870 - Repair lungs

3143044 - Eliminate opacities and revive lungs

29586070 - Pneumonia. Only chant in plain digits





Oxygen

456935429 - To increase oxygen levels in blood

112720941 - Brain oxygen increase

Write on the body with red/green/blue pen, daily





ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





The Lovers’ card that comes up in a three-spread, is about love and can indicate that you could be either with the person who is just right for you or on the cusp of meeting the one. And this person will make you feel that you have known him/her all your conscious life. It is also an assurance that if in a committed relationship this is a long and fairly lasting one. However, the presence of a strong individualistic female in the midst of all this shows that this influence is a formidable one and could impact your path ahead. She is someone who will always be determined to win and can be loyal despite seeming unsympathetic and overcritical. The Queen of Sword is a card that also represents a sudden urge to take up study or training.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





You are almost there – if you have been nursing dreams and the Nine of Wands shows that there is some kind of victory after a career struggle, a creative or artistic success. Maybe after a period of setbacks. This is the card that tells you to dream on because success is yours- but you may need to spread the net wider and make an all-out push. The Seven of Pentacles is a long-term security card through money or property that will continue to grow over seven years and beyond. This card indicates that this is a good time to buy a home or invest in land property or any safe investment. Money and or family worries will gradually improve as you go along. The Hermit is a card that tells you to follow your path and principles.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





The appearance of the Devil card is an indication that there is a lot of stored accumulated power that exists within you which you probably are not using. Or it could speak of justifiable resentments you have not expressed that is building up inside. You need to set boundaries on what you will and will not tolerate. So if there are those who are being unfair and unreasonable then say so. You will release suppressed energy into your life. The Queen of Pentacles is this person who hos the fort- it could be you or someone like that in your life. The characteristics of such a person is that there is leadership, a successful businesswoman or a nurturing manager.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





This is the time to persevere and forge ahead no matter what the circumstances are. The Six of Wands indicates that you are on the brink of some kind of a victory and you just need to carry on. This is the card of finding harmony through fulfilling your unique vision and standing out from the crowd. This is confirmed with the appearance of the sun card that shows success in all spheres of life and also in the life of those dependent or close to you. It also could augur the arrival of a new soul into the family or that of someone really close to you and this will herald a new phase in your life. The success is also symbolic of the overall growth.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





The Two of Swords is a card that shows the subject is in two minds about something. It indicates a mind vacillating about matters of interest and also that you could be stuck between options and people. You will feel most indecisive and usually fear of things is what causes this in an otherwise strong person. This is the time to look at things from a third angle so that you can find alternatives to what you are debating about. But then the Nine of Cups shows independence from emotional pressures which can help you discover your personal power and desires within a relationship if you have relied on or needed the approval of others.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





The Moon card is representative of moods and mood swings. And they can be bad where you would like to drop everything and move to a quieter space where you can live without any human interaction. The Moon also asks you to beware of the easy options or shortcuts and also to watch out for illusions and people who promise you many things but are not going to live up to them. You should also try and remain neutral through all situations because emotional disturbances will surface. As a result of this, the Eight of Cups makes sense because you will want to move away from everything. It can also mean that you should walk away from things that do not work; it could be a destructive relationship a job or a bad habit.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





Justice is about fairness in life and often appears when you are entangled in a legal matter, a compensation issue, or a dispute or divorce. But the card assures that there is no need to be intimidated because things are in your favour. It also augurs well for things to finally fall into place for you if you have been feeling that they have not been all this while and you can rest assured that the right thing will happen even if you don’t believe it. The Justice card can also indicate some past injustices that cannot be resolved, the Wheel of Fortune just confirms that things are definitely on the upswing and your dues will get settled.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





Financially, this is a good week where you could be offered some good assignments, promotions or a push into the next level of work. This will also fetch you good financial rewards that will bring money into your coffers making you feel secure and more enriched. The Ace of Pentacles is about money in this context and a big something will bring in a renewed sense of purpose and abundance. The Ace also asks you to look at the small print before you sign on the dotted line. The Ten of Wands suggests that in this phase you could run the risk of taking on too much so that you will feel burdened tired and anxious. There could also be a sense of fire burning too bright that can make enervated so watch out for that.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)





There is a lot of support from family elders and other souls in your family who gather around trying to make your life better financially. The King of Pentacles shows that there is a benefactor either physical or in the spirit form who supports you in what you are doing and even if some of it need not be the right thing in the eyes of the world it will feel right to you and there is assurance that you are completely supported through it all. The Four of Cups shows that you are not looking properly at things right under your nose and perhaps even refuse to look at what is being offered. You choose to ignore and this will surface later when you won’t be able to do much but to accept them into your life.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





If planning a move, a house or buying of some property then it will happen in the next few months. The Three of Pentacles suggests money and planning. It can be anything to do with buildings and assets. You will be helped in all this by competent people and you are not going into the future where you will ensure that you are always well provided for in terms of finances and proper living space. The Two of Wands shows overseas connections and if you are planning anything in that direction then you can be sure that this will materialise in the best possible manner. The Two of Wands is also an indication that you will get involved in any activity that brings more than one country involved.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)





The Queen of Wands shows the power and authority you have over others and that will apply mostly at the workspace. You will be the authority that is abiding, and you will provide the leadership that is so needed right now. The Queen is also someone who is very career-oriented and admired and even feared in the workplace and this will help her to perform better and more impactfully. She can be tough but also empathetic when it comes to tough situations. The Two of Pentacles is an indication of the spending habits - of what triggers the letting go of money with you. You are the kind who will think twice before giving it away for anything.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)





The Three of Cups shows a good time with family, friends. There could be a third angle if in a committed relationship or you could be that one person who makes a threesome. Either way, right now it is all fun and games so nothing more to do about that. Morally and ethically, this is something you could think about whenever you are ready. The Seven of Swords shows that you are overthinking about a lot of things and it is causing fatigue. There is also an amount of stealth about what you do, so don’t be surprised if people accuse you of doing things in that manner.



