Tarot - On the Cards

THE WEEK AHEAD May 2-9





This week there are divine codes to address different aspects of life. It ranges from healing to favourable circumstances to money etc. they need to be chanted 45 times and if the issue is severe then do it 45 times three times a day. It goes without saying that they need to be done with faith and trust – both essential for things to manifest. Ideal future- 813791 Negative to positive 1888 948 Harmonize with the present- 71042 Align past present and the future- 913 71 985 Anything is possible 519 7148 Miracles- 4418 1913 Achieving goals- 8947197848 Perfect health- 1814321 For fear- 489 712 819 48 Freedom- 9189481 Love- 888 412 1289018 Balance of income and expenditure- 71948919814 Rejuvenation of the entire body- 1489100 For the future to arrive with blessings- 22 18 699 Attract love- 515889





ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





The Wheel of Fortune card augurs well for many things to come a full circle. If there has been a downside then you can look forward to better times – that however is subjective as in the best under the circumstances. Despite the statutory saying, this is a much better week and you can see some bright spots and moments that will cheer you up and make you feel that there are good times to look forward to. This also indicates a change in fortunes where financially and other associated elements will look up especially if they have been down for a while. The Queen of Swords indicates the presence of a tough, strong woman whose ideas and inputs will be like a guiding force for you and if there isn’t then it could you who will lead the pack.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





Almost everything you desire is in the chrysalis stage- that means in the pipeline and this is just the waiting period. Things will happen and you are being helped by many beings you might not even be aware of. The Three of Pentacles shows great planning going on to get your life on a track that you will like. In case you are planning on some renovation or changes in the house or building a new one then this is also the start of that period. The Page of Sword shows the clarity and vision of the younger lot in your life. They are sure of what they want and not only will they express it but also show you ways of doing things better. Listen to them because it can enhance the way in which you do things.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





Right now, you hold all the talents and skills to be above any other person in the same field- but you will need to take stock and understand how much you hold and how you can do things that impact so many others. The Magician is one who has everything within him to change the world, but right now it is potential and unless it is used and spread around then you are not going to see tangible results and the dreams coming true. The Magician is actually in control of most things, but you need to understand your own power. The Ace of Cups is almost like a confirmation of what is being said because should you put yourself out there then success is assured.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





There may be times when you feel you are fighting a lone battle. The Knight of Swords shows that you feel unless you are in battle mode nothing will get done and nothing will move forward. You do this with sharpness and aggression that you feel is needed now to stay above waters. However, you need not worry about that score because you have quelled the competition to a large extent and now you can step back pace yourself and enjoy a good home environment. The Ten of Cups shows the harmony present in your personal space and you need to enjoy this too. Even if things seem chaotic otherwise the home is a sacred space.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





Are there things you are not looking at even if they are right under your nose? The Four of Cups indicate that. This could be anything ranging from asking for help to not wanting to take things that are being offered. They may not be complete to your liking but that is what is there for now. This is a good time to learn to say yes to everything that comes your way. This will build so much acceptance and lack of resistance. The Eight of Wands suggests that there are a lot of things you want to do but are being curbed by forces out of your hands. This concerns mostly your work and ability to shine and you feel unless it is done in a particular way it is not satisfying. This relates to the first card where you accept what comes and in any form.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





A lot of pleasure you will feel is thanks to people who are young and doing well perhaps in the family. The Knight of Pentacles ensures that you will feel good and take pride in the fact that children are doing well. Particularly if they are young men. This also shows that they could be the ones who show you how it is done- all things monetary and the skills to move forward in a digital world. The Two of Swords shows a constant wavering of the mind – going back and forth on options that seem to be presenting themselves to you. There is confusion about what you should do ensure that you just go for it and that will be the right one. Also, guard against hidden small print if signing any agreement or taking on loans, etc.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





For Librans, they have too many interests and ambitions that are now weighing them down as there are not too many avenues to bring the talents all to the forefront. The Ten of Wands shows that you try to put them all together and try to do it all making yourself feel stressed and frustrated. How about putting these pressures down and taking them one by one? This way you will not only be in optimal mode but also really enjoy the process of doing what you like. The Ace of Pentacles brings to you name success and monetary rewards. It shows you avenues and pathways where you can go.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





This is a week of prosperity in terms of finances and money. All three cards are indicative of this and you are in for good times when it comes to your coffers getting fuller. The Six of Pentacles puts you in a generous mood when you will be contributing to many welfare programmes and will also be approached by those who need money now. The charitable aspect of your nature will come to the fore and you will find yourself very joyful of the giving aspect of life. The Page of Pentacles directly relates to youngsters in your life and the great progress they make in terms of earning capacity, promotions and appreciation in the workspace especially monetary rewards. Allow them the freedom to express themselves and find their full potential.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER)





There are many things you wish to achieve, and this is an insatiable desire within you to be the best and conquer as many worlds as possible. The Page of Swords gives you a youthful heart that seeks to get all that is possible because you truly believe you are the best. Nothing wrong with this except that if you can do this without attaching yourself to the result then you will have an easy time dealing with all that comes your way. The Page is also someone who is smart, clear and knows how to deal with competition and goes about sometimes telling it like it is. The King of Cups is like a shadowy figure in your life who is superior in terms of strength and leadership and you would like to be like that.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





Maybe it is a time to let go and be a bit carefree? The Fool card seems to think so because so many things could be beyond your control and your best option is to allow things to happen as they happen. Also, the Fool is the same person who will caution when you want to act impulsively. There is a fine line between letting go and being careless do watch out for that. The Seven of Cups indicates that you could be expecting things to fall into place like clockwork. That may or may not happen, but you can be prepared for delays and some roadblocks if you are wanting to get things done in almost all spheres of your life. Try not to have unrealistic expectations from others.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)





You have the drive, the ambition and the skills to be the best in your field of expertise. The Six of Wands shows that you are well equipped to be the leader in what you do and you will always get help and support from younger energies to help you see through all your visions and goals. And that is aided by the Five of Swords which shows that you will very easily vanquish any competition that comes your way. You will not only use your head but also a certain unemotional approach to everything that will help in going ahead. However, this is like a double-edged sword literally, because there will be many who might not like the aggression.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH)





The week ahead is a good one, where you will see fulfillment in all aspects- family, career, relationships and money. The Nine of Cups shows there is a happier time with regard to all mentioned. Literally, the cups are full, and you can enjoy the small pleasures of life which are actually the ones that matter. While that is so, the Wheel of Fortune confers on you the benefits of good fortune for the work already put in. What has been in the doldrums in the past gets a lift and life will be in the upswing now. Remember all this is subjective in the big picture.