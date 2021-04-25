Tarot - On the cards

Chennai :

Aries

20 MARCH – 20 APRIL

When the High Priestess comes then you should know that your intuition is always right. So if you feel something is either right or wrong go with it. Your dreams (pay attention to them) and the intuition will provide the answers you seek. It could also mean that you could either be going for studies, undertaking some courses or learning some skills. It could also indicate that you will find a guide or advisor who will make things easier to see and understand things you are seeking answers for. This is also a time for some alone time when you will need to study or be in peace. Take the advice of those you look up to for anything that appears tricky. The Four of Swords shows that there are plans that are being brewed and as you plan, they will fructify over time so be patient.

Taurus

There are going to be moments when you feel a little isolated and alone and this is not a bad thing. It gives you time to introspect, pray and do that inner work that is very important right now. Know that you are Divinely guided and taken care of so there is absolutely no need to feel that you are on your own. The Hermit counsels you to follow your own path and principles about how to live – if there is any pressure to make up your mind about any major decision postpone doing it. Also, if someone refuses to stop behaviours that are disruptive and disturbing and blames you for the situation refuse to accept guilt or blame and step back. You could also be acting as a peacemaker between two warring parties.

Gemini

The Eight of Pentacles promises you that you can make your own fortunes by your own efforts. This is the right time to learn a new skill or develop an interest in a successful business. Within an existing mostly satisfactory career, this card heralds an opportunity to move into another field within the same firm or organisation or to take extra responsibility and also augurs well for any project that you can helm or do it yourself. It also signifies some renovations of home or office. And then if you have been practicing a skill or talent for a while now it is time to test it widely and perhaps also make some money out of it. The King of Wands is someone who is a visionary, successful or a natural leader.

Leo





23 JULY – 23 AUGUST





The Ace of Pentacles shows that new opportunities will come within your existing life and cause many improvements. This will be gradual, so don’t expect things to happen overnight. This card is very good for home projects renovations or planned moves and to put your finances in order and work for a secure future. This card is also about success financially and the light shining on you whether others see it or not. It assures success no matter what you are attempting or seeking to do. Also do keep in mind that there is hard work to be done and there are no quick fixes or shortcuts. The Lovers card promises some kind of a harmonious environment with your partner.





Virgo





23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER





The Ace of Cups indicates love and creativity. There could be additions to the family, a pregnancy, marriage or remarriage. The Ace also represents the regrowth of trust and valuing yourself as you are and perhaps an ally or a new friend who will become important over time. There is a peaceful phase in relationships with family and perhaps the resolution of a long-standing issue. Occasionally the Ace of Cups can also signify some sort of unrequited love or one that must remain a secret. Also, this card tells you to listen to what lies behind people’s words. Try to sort out what you feel about a person or situation — go with your gut. The Eight of Wands shows the fire or ambitions that have you firing all cylinders.





Libra





23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER





The Six of Swords suggests that there is more calm, prosperous and happier times ahead after a period of unrest, uncertainty, or sometimes great efforts as long as you leave behind bitterness or regrets. This card can also indicate beneficial travel usually up to within six months whether a relocation or travel on leisure or a house move or something like that which brings happiness and newness. Alternatively, a disruptive neighbour or a spiteful colleague will soon move out unexpectedly out of your life and there is a chance that if single you could meet the person with who you could settle down.













Scorpio





23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER





The Queen of Swords shows that either you are the female energy or power in your home and at the work and also determined to win at all cost and above all learn new things. Or it could be someone like this in your life who impacts all that you do. This could also point to a lot of difficulties in dealing with stubbornness, manipulative behaviour or exerts a lot of influence over those you consider yours and important. This also shows a clear-thinking leader-like person who (could be you or someone important in your life) can help in deciding matters of importance and getting good inputs. The Death card tells you that you need to close one door on a situation or person that is holding you back from finding happiness or a loss that can actually free you.





Sagittarius





22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER





When the High Priestess comes it shows that you could be understanding a lot about the real you. Whatever age and whatever the circumstances. And she asks you to ask yourself what you really want in life even though you could be in a caring relationship or being close to family. It is time to make time for yourself to reconnect with your inner self and your own private dreams. Being alone is not the same as being lonely, but it is something where you can value your company. This card can also appear when there is pettiness or gossip in your immediate work or home circle but try to stay above it. It is also a time for learning and there is no end to what life will and can teach you.





Capricorn





22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY





Now is the time to fight for what you believe in and what you want. It could be a promotion, success in an exam, or pushing for your views on a creative endeavour. It also shows that you could be in an aggressive state of mind especially when it comes to work situations or fulfilling projects along with others. You deal with hostility by taking offense and you could end up being on acrimonious terms with those you even consider close. There is also the risk of saying or acting in a manner that will take a lot of time to rectify so keep your cool. The Eight of Cups is a walking away card - from bad relationships, habits, jobs anything that does not allow you to fulfill your true purpose in life.





Aquarius





20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY





When the Ace of Swords appears, it could mean that after a difficult time or setback it is time to cut through inertia, doubts and fears and start again and overcome any obstacles. This is a time for learning training or retraining, winning recognition at work, a good outcome of any medical procedures or anything that is regenerating at this point in time. The Ace is also a sign of great clarity and winning over others when it comes to intellectual superiority. It also calls for decisive action but also does so by thinking it through and calmly and logically so that you will be well prepared to confront negative people assertively. This way the truth will emerge.





Pisces





18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH





The Six of Cups is a card that promises happiness through people and their desire to be with you and do things for you. It is also about having family and finding a good, settled home and if older, it says that you are with the right person but may not have found your dream home or lifestyle. It can also mean an addition to the family whether through birth or an extra member coming in. You could also find yourself looking after those who are elderly but important people in your life. The Queen of Wands is someone either you or someone in your life who is fiery creative and full of ideas and energy.