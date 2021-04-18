Tarot- On the Cards

Chennai :

As always it has to be done with utter faith and childlike acceptance where this will go to the subconscious and help to bring it to the physical level faster. They can be written with a green pen on a book or any part of the left side of the body. Chanting also helps greatly.





CLEAR-ALL-MONEY. TOGETHER-DIVINE-BRING-BUCKET-COUNT-BRING-GOLD-CLOUDS-NOW PEAR-WOLF-BRING-DIVINE-SPEED-LIGHT-COUNT-WITH-OWL-SQUIRREL-WISDOM.





For cash flow- 82712804

For money to come- 897741 137421339914 5643 18518712 318 612 518 714 426499 318 798





ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





The Three of Swords usually does not predict a heartbreak, but it can warn you to be beware of someone who seems too good to be true. Here is where you should use your head and logic and you will know if you are being emotionally pressured or manipulated so do learn to say no. Especially when it comes to family and friends who will expect you to do what they want you to do. Also watch that others do not drain your finances or persuade you to lend them money or that you enter a deal just to please someone. This card also tells you to go ahead if you are considering a training programme. This is also a good card for any surgical or medical intervention if there is a need. The Seven of Swords warns you against double-dealing by others.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





There are two things apparent when the Eight of Cups appears; one is that please do not have unrealistic expectations of people and life. You need to understand that each one comes with his or her own destiny and will act accordingly. The other thing is that it is walking away from what did not work card. It could be a relationship or job or situation. And this card is also about something that will make you feel happy. It could involve travel or relocation. The Four of Swords indicates fears that could be holding you frozen from trying to initiate change. Usually, there could be a good reason for feeling unable to act; circumstances, people who depend on us, past betrayal, or reversal of fortune.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





The Lovers Card is an assurance that the love in an existing relationship is real and lasting. Basically, it is a card that is about love and commitment whatever the shade of this emotion. It could be that you have met someone who feels like a soul mate or that you are already in a committed relationship that is important to you and you want it to continue. The card can also be choosing between two people and the answer is to pick the person who stirs your heart. Also, that unattachment is means love is coming soon. This card sometimes also comes when a relationship needs input or a little extra attention or if you have reached a point where you have to rekindle it.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





The Temperance card is one of balance and harmony which are both within and around you. Health-wise it augurs well in that it is a return or the continuation of good health; any medical treatment or healing will bring better results than hoped for. In any situation steer the middle course and avoid any excess. This card also asks you to accept what you cannot change and let any resentments that you have go. This is also a card that gives you the courage to deal with tackling tricky or sensitive issues and for communicating with difficult people or between generations. Keep the peace at all costs, however – especially because you need to have peace of mind.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





The Two of Swords is a card that shows that you could be feeling stuck between two options or people and feeling unable to decide between them or move. Fear within can be the obstacle. Usually, neither option is right and there is a third person you probably are aware of but not in a conscious manner. It could be something you might be tempted to do it alone or take the next step alone cutting free of the guilt within and emotional pressures around you. The card can also refer to financial problems. The good thing is that the Wheel of Fortune makes an appearance telling you that after perhaps some bad luck or opportunities lost many new avenues will open up.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





The Page of Pentacles indicates someone young or young for his or her age who is trustworthy, patient, even-tempered calm and hardworking and who is good with money. And the Page indicates that there is learning going on about a craft or skill or something like that will progress step by step. It can also herald a new financial beginning after a setback. This card also could show that there is some unwillingness to try new things or go to new places. The Six of Cups however promises happy long-lasting love especially when it feels like family and a settled sense of belonging to someone. If you are older it says you are with the right person but may not have found your dream home or lifestyle.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





It is a time of transformation and change. And it is also a sign of freedom from the constraints in your life. It could also refer to something that you will know is necessary to clear stagnation, inertia and restrictions. It also means the actual clearing of obstacles in your path that have been holding you back from fulfilling your potential or happiness. Yes, there will be disruption, but it will give you a far more open fulfilling future and possibly a new lifestyle. The Tower which is the card that has come up is also one that indicates temporary cash flow but will ease by an unexpected opportunity to make more money or by freeing up of your resources.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





The Ace of Cups indicates love and creativity – also there could be a pregnancy or a family addition either through marriage or remarriage; you could even find new love or be entering a new phase in an existing relationship. The Ace also represents the regrowth of trust or of valuing yourself as you are ad perhaps a new friend or an ally who will become very important over time. There is a peaceful phase in relationships with the family and if there is one, a resolution of a long-standing conflict. Also this card tells you to listen to what lies behind what people say to you. This will help you sort out what you feel about a person or a situation. Simply told follow your gut feeling. The Four of Swords could be holding you ransom to your fears which could be primarily about unfairness.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)





When The Devil appears, it shows bondage or bindings that are relative and subjective. You could either chaff from it or like being tied down to one person. It also talks about all the stored accumulated power you have right now that you are not using or it speaks to justifiable resentments you have that have not been expressed and now building up inside you. You will need to set boundaries about what and how much you will tolerate. Also if people are being unreasonable or unfair in any way now just say so. If you wait too long to do this then you could end up feeling depressed. The Knight of Pentacles shows that you could be one of those conservative persons and are not likely to stray from familiarity.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





When the Four of Pentacles comes up it indicates caution versus taking a chance. This also means that you could be living a happy enough life, but it may be that by taking a chance on investing in something that brings something fulfilling rather than a financial return you will find joy now. With the Pentacles you know that the risk will payout in the long term and for this card often represents a short-term risk for a long-term gain that is not 100 percent certain. It is also a kind of a family card so life quality can be improved by taking a chance on spending money. The Six of Pentacles shows that you may be giving much more than you are getting now and this could be in the area of money.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)





The Two of Swords indicates being stuck between two options and feeling unable to decide between them or move. Fear within can be the obstacle. Neither option will feel right but there could the third one, that you might not have considered. It could mean going at it alone or taking the next step alone cutting free from guilt within. A career in negotiations or seeking conciliation or mediation is favoured. But do try to cut free from guilt and misplaced sympathies. The Nine of Wands is an ‘almost there’ card; it represents the last few miles so to say and there is triumph after a long wait. Victory is assured though you will have to work hard to push through all that you have been doing all this while.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)





After a difficult time or setback cut through the inertia and fear and start again to overcome all obstacles. This is a time for learning, training or retraining and generally expect good outcomes for issues that you have been facing all this time. It also asks you to take strong decisive action but do it calmly and logically because you might have to confront negative people – do it quietly and assertively but without compromising on your integrity. The truth will prevail, and you will be the better off for it. When the Empress comes it shows that if there are any childbearing people in your life then there could be happy additions.