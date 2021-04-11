Tarot - On the Cards

Chennai :

These can be chanted, written and said as many times as possible as the cases may be. It is not a substitute for medical issues requiring proper treatment and is like a prayer to augment the healing process. The spaces between the numbers are important so use them accordingly. There needs to be faith and the desire to achieve the results with childlike trust so ensure that you do them with those qualities in mind.

Codes to resist the COVID-19 virus:

88 81 643 for inflammation of the lungs

72 64 892 for influenza

20 53 961 for interstitial lung disease

33 89 847 to optimize airway function (upper respiratory tract–nose, pharynx, trachea, bronchi)

87 65 423 for respiratory distress

57 49 285 to improve pulmonary function (bronchioles and lung parenchyma)

89364 378 expand lung capacity

682 431 905 strengthen lungs

23 74 555 to heal headaches in general

58 33 554 to heal migraine

95 96 562 for migraine which does not respond to 58 33 554 or headache otherwise not responding to 23 74 555–for example, headache with onset of flu or cold

42 37 346 for eye irritation, especially that which is associated with headache

71 81 533 for back pain in general

87 47 838 for problems with the sciatic nerve

89 87 438 for a bulging or herniated intervertebral disc

54 32 175 for recovery from a stroke

33 45 634 for cellular damages of any sort

88 33 421 for hardness of hearing and deafness

81 23 7961 for Parkinson’s Disease

29 56 932 for dementia

25 49 563 for Alzheimer’s dementia (may be used together with 29 56 932)

07 43 131 for diabetes

65 57 142 for neuropathy and nerve damage from all causes

11 21 495 for insomnia

33 72 413 for dyslexia and other learning disorders

40 04 100 for vertigo (you feel as if the room is spinning)

30 13 103 to ease dizziness

22 11 377 to improve memory

23 22 941 760 9395 for everyday forgetfulness and misplacing things

25 37 536 for painful memories of the past

25 67 993 to have fun! and a more positive outlook

45 32 246 for confidence

35 42 888 for willpower

51 86 923 for grounding

45 88 623 for focus

72 84 555 for panic attacks

42 58 725 for fear

66 82 121 for anger

44 70 831 to enhance a spirit of discovery, adventure and zest for life

33 45 10101 for forgiveness

13 13 514 for stress relief/relaxation

33 96 815 for well-being

11 21 222 for courage

11 66 767 for anxiety and fear of medical procedures

13 14 335 for allergies, in general

22 55 732 for sinuses

29 37 853 for improvement in vision

42 37 346 for eye irritation, especially that which is associated with headache

45 82 531 for ‘pink eye’–conjunctivitis that is severe and recurrent

44 34 131 for diabetes and balancing of the insulin level

44 34 135 for diabetic ulcer/infection of the feet

31 22 778 to lose weight

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

This week ahead is about those who are in the business of building — architects, realtors, etc. whose work will be outlined by the increasing demand for housing and other staying spaces. The Three of Pentacles is a card that talks about building up tangible resources perhaps after a setback or delay and promises that any venture you begin or are currently working on has firm foundations though it is a step-by-step process. The card also assures success with any property deal, project or renovation. It also augurs well for those who work with their hands either as a job or as a hobby. Finances will improve and hard work and attention to detail are needed for things to go really well. The Page of Swords could be a person in your life who is probably too good for your liking.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





For many of you especially women, the Queen of Pentacles shows a person who is nurturing – someone who has influence over home and hearth and also a successful career person. This applies to those who are surrounded by such women if they themselves are not one. She could be a mother, grandmother, or head of a company. However, the flip side to this could be a person who has a hard time letting go, of finding it difficult to delegate or someone who is quite an authoritarian figure. The Eight of Cups is indicative of wanting to walk away from things that are not working for you. It could be a destructive relationship, a job that is not making you happy, or any situation that you feel is not right for you.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





It is either you or someone in your life who is fiery, creative, inspiring and full of ideas. This is a person who will be open to travel and will not hesitate to make plans in that direction. Also, this is someone who likes being a boss and would need a stimulating career to enable others to live with her as it feels it is more to do with the women – the Queen of Wands- than the male subjects of this sign. For such a person while power is important it is very imperative that there is fulfillment and independence too. This could also be someone who will be short with others, lacks patience especially when it comes to others’ weaknesses and feeling that she is always right.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





Getting the Knight of Cups could mean several things - there is a young person who will walk into your life and help you move along right directions; that you could be looking at expansion of projects and other work-related collaborations; or that there are love and romance coming in the best possible manner. Don’t ask if this is permanent – it may not be, but a good summer romance can do wonders for your psyche. Also remember that some of these romantic people don’t show signs of growing up and could leave a trail of broken hearts. The other aspect of this card is that you could be learning or understanding a spiritual or people-based art that can develop into a career.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





The Ten of Pentacles is a great card to get because it means good things at most levels. Apart from a tribute to all that you have worked towards this card encourages you to see how far you have come when you look back on your life. It is a card of positive reflection and appreciation and speaks of those times when the success of your journey becomes apparent with age. When you understand the benefits of a well-lived life till now. You have built a very strong foundation on which to rest and reap the benefits of everything you have worked towards. Many blessings are there in terms of family, home and future endeavours that only go to show how blessed you are.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





The card Temperance prompts you to think about how you can moderate your thoughts for your own peace of mind and equanimity because finding a balance here will enable a neutral approach in how you choose to view the world around you. It also encourages you to be mindful of the decisions you make at this time. There could be a need to reassess personal goals and in the grand scheme of things and after all that you may have gone through it is important to connect with the larger scope of your life. Do look at what gives you a sense of purpose and joy? It reminds you to be patient to be able to manifest your dreams and hopes. You could be struggling to keep your head above water when it comes to your feelings.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





What is holding you back at this time? Maybe you already know what it is, but you have not been able to name it aloud. It is time to acknowledge a state of entrapment that is there in your life. This could take the form of a negative relationship an obsession a fearful mindset or some kind of addiction. The Devil also indicates some bonds that are far more binding than they are joyful and perhaps a lack of moderation or self-control. There are some self-defeating patterns that you must learn to release yourself from. This card is also an indication that you could be too focused on the material aspect of life and distancing yourself from your spiritual self. The Empress on the other hand celebrates your growth, developing ideas and the reconnection of your inherent good nature and energy.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)



The power of The Chariot needs to be harnessed to fuel sparks of inspiration or action that require your personal resolve and inner magic to reach the goals you have set for yourself with confidence. This card represents your inner strength and the determination that you display in getting to where you want to be. It is a card of victory and power and shows moments when you have boundless energy and will to get things done. When you align with the power of The Chariot anything is possible. But there is a reminder that while this is the driving force it is also energy that cannot be sustained in the long run. So use it wisely and appreciate its potency. The Knight of Swords shows that your intentions have clarity and your eyes are on the prize whatever that may be.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER)



When the Nine of Wands appears, it encourages you to look inward beyond the ego and explore personal development. This is your journey and you are getting to new heights of wisdom and so you need to look ahead with optimism and strength. This card also asks you to tap into your inner resilience and not give up on anything you are pursuing. Your hard work and efforts are close to a state of completion and you have the strength to keep up the momentum. On another note, this card will enable you to see where you could have fallen short of in life and how your habits, words or thoughts could have hampered growth. The Three of Wands suggests that this is a time when you can look to the future. With total clarity.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)



This is probably a time in your life when you will need to retreat from the stress and chaos of the world around you. If you have been experiencing setbacks or difficulties, then take a moment to reflect and see how you can move forward; not through aggression but through empathy and understanding of what others are showing you through these mirror images. You also need this time to relax recuperate and revitalize yourself to resolve potential challenges that may return. This pause can offer you a fresh perspective and allow you process the experience without feeling too pressured. The Two of Pentacles could be also something that shows the way you are viewing money and spending.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)



The Chariot represents inner strength and steadfast determination in life. It is a card of victory and shows those moments when you have boundless spurts of energy and a sheer will to get things done. This is the adrenaline that keeps you motivated the panic that helps you accomplish a huge goal in an extremely short amount of time and the inspiration that drives your momentum. When you align with the power of The Chariot anything is possible but also remember that to keep this going for a long time is not practical so be careful that you do not burn out in your enthusiasm. The Six of Pentacles shows that you could be in a giving mood when you feel that in the giving lies happiness.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH)



The Seven of Cups is often a card of great illusions. Which one of these should you take seriously? It marks a time in your life when you could be feeling very overwhelmed with options and you probably will find it difficult to make clear-cut decisions. This card also suggests that there are unrealistic expectations about what you can do and what you cannot do. This feeds an unstable connection from reality and mindset that pushes you to indulge in things that are not needed for your higher good. And then the Four of Cups speaks of the emotional states that could impair your grasp on reality.