Tarot - On the Cards

These will bring results provided one is calm, not flustered about the outcome and also there is tremendous faith that they work. One should not wonder how they will work; they just do and it is totally dependent on the consistency with which one does them. So here goes:





The Week Ahead March 28-April 3

Money tip 520, 808, 741 (Write all these numbers or anyone you are drawn to on a piece of paper with a green pen and keep it in the purse or wallet and you can be sure that you will never run out of money).

For dreams to come true-518 491319 89

Self-confidence- 517 489717841

Abundance- 71,427,321,893

Financial abundance- 229578598

Ability to earn money- 374685812

Manifestation of desires- 1176

Money from all sides- 318 612 518 714

To be able to make enough money- 372 622 777(write this with a red pen on a piece of paper and put in your wallet or purse).

Attracting money like a magnet- 199621147 ARIES (20 MARCH –20 APRIL)

So long as there are no unrealistic expectations of the others and of yourself this is a good week- in that there will be many aspects that will gladden your heart particularly from those who are energetic, youngish and with great ideas for life. The Knight of Pentacles shows that there are new directions on the horizon that will set the path for the ways you think and you will definitely find that very rewarding as the days go along. The Knight of Pentacles also shows projects that are financially rewarding, either in the making or already launched. The page of cups could indicate that you will have to deal with the emotions of youngsters in the family but that should not be a tough task as they themselves will rationalize things and then come to a peaceful place. The Page also tells us that look hard then creative ideas will flow copiously. The Seven of Cups is what tells you not to expect utopia.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





With the Ace of Swords, you are showing great clarity and purpose in your life right now. And that is a winning attitude which will bring you great results. The Ace is also showing many new areas of development that will bring you to the limelight and many new illuminating experiences. The King of Cups shows the presence of a strong male who will not only mentor and guide you but will help you to keep your emotions and feelings under check and also to help you move forward in the best possible manner. This King could be a physical presence or that of those who are there in the spirit form. Death is the card that shows the onset of a major change that is imminent and this will only make your life and you loads better. Maybe initially you may not feel it and even be troubled by it but rest assured that you are going in the right direction.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





Is there something that is defying solution? The Hanged Man suggests this as you navigate through the maze of events in your life. But do not stress because this heralds better things and there will be turbulence and uncertainty before the mud settles down. Take one day at a time, one step at a time and you will get to where you need to be. The Three of Pentacles shows that you have several plans that you wish to see through and these are all that you feel with enhancing your life immensely. Could be that you are thinking of building a new home or buying some property that will show results in the next few years and that could be your hedge for the future. The Two of Pentacles shows that when it comes to these plans you could be thinking of the finances that will be needed to pull these things through.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





There is a new life that is coming upon you. The Tower suggests that you should be prepared for a new lifestyle and some changes that will alter the way you have been living all this time. The Tower, however, is a deeply transformative card that indicates that it is time for a change and this while being disruptive and painful will actually act as a healing factor to what could be ailing you. Could be health, money, relationships or anything like that. Take it in your stride and remember that the path will always have twists and turns. The Hierophant however shows that there is plenty of divine guidance and protection to see you through this phase and you will be led to the right people for solutions and ways of doing things bringing about the best possible outcomes.





LEO (23 JULY –23 AUGUST)





For many Leos the presence of strong male energies will bring clarity in life - this means that your life could pretty much revolve around these energies and you could be putting your needs and wishes aside for the time being. This need not be an unpleasant experience but one that you could be doing willingly especially if you are a female. Or at best you could be the one displaying these energies and influencing outcomes to those around you. The Nine of Wands brings you to your ambitions and talents that are around you, but you will have to choose one to pursue like The Devil. Don’t try to multitask when it comes to creative endeavours. The King of Pentacles shows masculine energies but this one is about money and how it is controlled by males or females.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





The Emperor shows that you are influenced largely by strong males in your family and in your friends’ circle. You perceive them as those who know a lot and are leaders in the circles you move about. Could be work, family, friends or those you are constantly in touch with. The Emperor also shows as long as these are there you are in a good place simply because you are free to pursue what you want to do and not worry about the nitty gritty of life. That said, the Seven of Swords indicates a desire to be stealthy about your moves and also that you would like to run away from all that you are dealing with including an overactive mind. Simply because this is a temporary phase and the Ten of Cups shows that there are plenty of things to feel happy about and that there is harmony in the family circles.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





There could the entrance of a young energetic person entering your life to make it more interesting and full of possibilities. The Knight of Wands also shows that you could be heading for new pastures and opportunities to make work far more rewarding and elevating than it is now. There could be a lot of new things coming along and that will make you very productive and will yield a lot of financial returns. However, there could be too much and anything too much can also lead to stress and tensions. This is what the Seven of Wands is indicating where you will have to deal with all the offers job-wise -that come with equanimity and a cool head because taking on too much can cause burnout.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





With the Page of Cups, there will be a focus on a youngster in your life who will be the one to carry the torch forward and be the one to inspire all of you. This person will be doing so very well that you could be getting a lot of satisfaction and happiness from their success and achievements. There could be new projects started that could be those you may have wanted to do when you yourself were much younger. So this is some kind of validation for you too. The Eight of Pentacles shows a lot of hard work going into living the life you do. Most of those you surround yourself with will be hardworking and literally working for every buck they make. This could either make you want to do better with your own path that you have chosen. The Five of Cups is an indication of that where you could be feeling a bit marginalised about yourself.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)





You could be fighting you keep what is yours and this battle will make you aggressive and very annoying to some of the people around you. But you feel you have to do this or you will be taken for granted. The Knight of Swords shows this fight mode you have pitched yourself into right now. You also feel that unless you fight and eliminate any kind of competition you will not survive. However, the Chariot tells you that you don’t have to do this to get what is yours because if it is then it will automatically come to you with ease and grace. The Chariot also tells you that if you want to move ahead you must get the support of those you are with. Everything turns out to be a joint activity. You need others and their good wishes to forge ahead.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





A happy family environment, being appreciated and loved are the highlights of this week ahead for most of you. The Four of Wands shows that you are firmly on a good wicket when it comes to those you live with you and all of them want harmony so that will be a given. You could also be looking at a new property that will enhance the ties of your loved ones. And then the Six of Cups shows that you could be the center of love and attention from friends and family. You will be called for all occasions and events where you will be shown love and respect and if in the job market you could be wooed by many good offers. This will not only make you feel good about yourself, but your output will be exemplary.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)





Feeling competitive, aggressive could be your calling for this week as you feel unless you do that, you will not be able to deal with people or those who threaten you. The Four of Swords shows how you have geared up to take on challenges and being firm on quelling anyone who crosses your path. This will happen and you could be hurting people more by your words than actions. You have to tough with those who do their job but if you can do it without downsizing them by cruel words then you achieve both – getting the job done as well as establishing yourself as the master of the game. The Three of Swords seems to be saying the same thing where you are encouraged to think before you speak.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)





The Knight of Pentacles shows new directions, ventures and the role of the youth in all your programmes-personal work and other aspects where their inputs will be valuable and useful. The Knight is also someone who will inspire you to greater heights because of the energy levels and sensible outlook in life. You will be tempted to follow their path when it comes to working ethics and ways of dealing with the world at large. The Seven of Pentacles shows that you are financially doing well and feeling secure in all the efforts you have put in to be in this state. You could be also looking at a tidy sum that will see you through difficult times if any.