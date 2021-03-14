Tarot: On the cards

Chennai :

It requires faith and consistency to see it through till you achieve your target.

For love- 5294361

To draw money like a magnet- 199621147

For money – 9649130

Weight loss- 5343168

Beauty increase- 83585179

For immunity against everything- 313255288

Unexpected wealth- 17517038

Fast results- 495291151

For obesity- 4812412

For divine protection- 305980101

For good health- 593461868









Aries





20 MARCH – 20 APRIL





If the Five of wands appears then it means there is some struggle occurring in your life; whether you feel you must stick up for yourself or when there are surrounding ideas or values that clash with your own. This situation could come to a boiling point and you could let it spill over in your life. This could also signify challenges within yourself that are having to work through. There could also be the competition you are dealing with and that is causing some stress and hostility. This card is not about teamwork, but about personal goals and ambitions. The Strength card tells you that your own strength and courage will only increase as you believe in your innate ability to learn heal and evolve. This card shows the emergence of your higher self.





Taurus





20 APRIL – 21 MAY





The Moon card is about sensitivities, dreams imagination and psychic powers. It is sometimes described as a harbinger of disillusionment, but it is not without its more positive aspects. It can indicate powerful sparks of inspiration. It also indicates the depths of your mind, things you keep hidden from most and the insecurities and fears and doubts that determine our state of living. This is a time when you must recognize the limitless power of your mind and not allow the negatives to raise their heads. The Ace of Wands suggests new beginnings that are full of inspiration, vitality and movement. Its shows that anything is possible and perhaps are on the verge of trying something new or expanding your ideas.





Gemini





21 MAY – 21 JUNE





The Nine of Pentacles represents the culmination of all your efforts and hard work. You have gained a great deal of insight and knowledge along your journey which has led to your current state of awareness. This card is also about money and the fact that you are now comfortable and if you are a woman this applies even more. It shows security and a sense of achievement that is represented by financial rewards. It also shows that you are aware of the greater scope of your being and are ready to move on to the next phase. The King of Wands shows that you are a strong leader and attract like-minded people to you and a lot of them will look to you for guidance.





Cancer





21 JUNE – 23 JULY





This is perhaps a time for you to contemplate and also look to the higher powers for guidance and help; The Hierophant shows that you could do with this kind of support at a time like this and you could be thinking of expansion studies education and anything to do with growing things. He also shows you committing to your goals so that they become a reality, take action instead of daydreaming. There is progress with projects this card also signifies a person in your life; a wise teacher, counsellor, friend who will help you navigate through difficult terrain. The Nine of Wands represents triumph after a career struggle or a creative success perhaps after rejection.





Leo





23 JULY – 23 AUGUST





Much as you would like to be carefree and walk your path without care this time could keep you tied to your responsibilities. The Fool card however is actually one of the new beginnings and that anything is possible now. It also shows an inner change usually as a response to an unexpected opportunity or a desire to find or rediscover your own identity. If it has not turned up, then it surely will. And The Fool will tell you the nothing stops you from doing anything you choose. The Two of Swords is a card that shows you are stuck between two options or people and feeling unable to decide between them or move. Fear within can be the obstacle.





Virgo





23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER





The Tower card is a sign of freedom from constraints in your life. It is a transformative card that shows change and upheaval of your current life and this can be disturbing initially but will work well eventually and take you where you need to be. You will be forced to clear stagnation, inertia and restrictions. This card also shows the actual clearing of obstacles on your path that have been holding you back from fulfilling your potential or happiness. But do be prepared for the disruption which can be draining and annoying. The Six of Swords shows family time even if you might not be very appreciative of it. It also shows calmer and better times after a time of unrest uncertainty which could have been a time of great introspection about your choices.





Libra





23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER





You could be looking beyond what you are doing and see how you can expand your horizons with the three of wands coming up. Any plan or creative venture you have or plan to put into action in the near future will lead to an expansion of opportunities. People from further afield and overseas will offer new outlets for your talents and perhaps unexpected overseas travel. Striking out for independence and getting your own home, promotion or a new and more fulfilling career are indicated. Do expand on the range of things you can offer in terms of work. The Knight of Wands represents a desire to travel and to fulfill dreams at any cost.





Scorpio





23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER





When the King of Swords comes it means that there is a great dignity about you and a display of some strong masculine qualities that you will put to good use as the days go by. You have and are developing a majestic mastery over the greater forces of your life and your whole potential as a human being with a sense of independence clarity of thought and farsightedness are needed right now. This card also represents and ideal the mastery over your thoughts and shows you great clarity about what you want and would like to have in your life. You are actually on your way to becoming like a King or you have someone who represents that element for you. Also now that the Devil card has come about it is clear that the threshold of taboo has been crossed.





Sagittarius





22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER





The Hanged Man appears when you are confronted by situations that seem to defy logic and solutions- but that is not the case as there is everything in your to be able to find something that works. You will simply have to think differently and in a way that is not conventional to be able to arrive at a good outcome. This also shows that everything looks very complicated and you could be left wondering how you are going to put it all together to the satisfaction of all concerned but you should be able to do that. Also remember things are a matter of perspective – the same thing could look very different from another angle. The Ten of Pentacles shows the inflow of money and financial abundance.





Capricorn





22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY





For women born under this sign, the Queen of Swords tells you that you are like a queen. It emphasizes your dignity and leadership qualities and also your feminine attributes. For the men of this sign it shows that there is such a person in your life and now all your skills as a human being with new ideas good imagination and fairness is needed right now. This card represents an ideal good mastery over words thoughts and opinions so make them all count. Be clear in your decisions and behaviour and also stand up for them with wit and self-possession. The Nine of Swords shows some amount of sleepless nights. You could be feeling tired and stressed which is something you must address.





Aquarius





20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY





The Ten of Swords that appears shows the launch into a new dimension – it may not feel like that, but this is what is actually happening. Things are changing and you are facing the after-effects of this change. This could make you feel tired, drained and frustrated when all this is happening. But for anything good to come there will be some birth pangs, right? The road is going beyond the horizon and this is a call to halt the old days and ways. New possibilities and new paths are waiting. So just take a couple of deep breaths and move forward. So Swords – the weapons of the intellect- shows how you waver between thoughts determined by your moods.





Pisces





18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH





The Ace of Sword symbolises a gift of life, and this particular time it means that you will earn and be granted all that you have been wanting in the best possible manner. Your words, thoughts opinions in fact all that you think will earn you recognition understanding and learning. Basically, everything that makes life easier to live. Everything becomes clear and you will literally be known as an Ace at it. You will also find opportunities to clarify undefined desires and fears and find ways to improve the quality of your life. Yet the Queen of Cups appears to say that you could be feeling the weight of your emotions.