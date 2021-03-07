Tarot: On the cards

Chennai :

Aries





20 MARCH – 20 APRIL





When The Hermit card appears, it means that this is a time when you would have to follow your own path and principles. This could make you feel like you are standing alone in a crowd or even a bit isolated, but you are on track. It could also appear that you are lost but you are not. All you need is the space and time to allow all the factors needed in decision-making to emerge. For now, you could postpone major decisions even if there are pressures to make up your mind. The Hermit could also be someone who will give you guidance and listen to you and not be judgmental. The Six of Cups however promises a happy family and finding a settled home. If you are older then it shows that you are with the right person but may not have found your dream home or lifestyle.





Taurus





20 APRIL – 21 MAY





While there will be a lot of attention on you and your skill sets and the fact that you will be shining like a star, there are also moments when there are going to be hostile encounters at work or at best a lot of competition when it comes to the field you are in. The Star card shows the good part of outcomes of what you stand for while the five of wands brings both work and competition to the fore. What you can do well there will be others who can do better and that is something which will make you either very aggressive or be totally at odds with your own ambitions. The Star will bring you attention applause and followers (especially if you are on social media) and that is actually what you should set store by.





Gemini





21 MAY – 21 JUNE





The Eight of Cups is walking away from what did not work whether it is a destructive relationship bad habit or a job that is not giving you any happiness or fulfillment. It is also a card of having very unrealistic expectations at all levels and probably most aspects of your life. It can also indicate a time when you need to be by yourself as much as possible so that you can bring some harmony into yourself and the life you are creating for yourself. There are plenty of good things but right now you are looking at what you cannot have. It has to do with walking toward something that will make you happy. The Wheel of Fortune appears after a run of bad luck or opportunities that have not yet materialised.





Cancer





21 JUNE – 23 JULY





The Three of Swords shows a very sharp and clear mind but will somehow fail to see that you could be pressured or being manipulated. Then it also warns if not a prediction of heartbreak, of someone who seems too good to be true. You should therefore use this clarity to figure it out and act accordingly. Also learn to say no to unreasonable friends family and coworkers. Also, watch that others do not drain your finances or persuade you to lend them money. This also happens to be a card for any surgical or medical intervention if there is a situation like that. The Four of Swords involves fears that may hold you from initiating change or speaking out against unfairness.





Leo





23 JULY – 23 AUGUST





Winning and fighting against difficult odds or obstacles, is what it is right now for you as indicated by the Five of Swords. Tackle obstacles or opposition calmly but make sure you have your facts and rights correct. It is a good card to get your way and yes, of course, justice too. Watch out for sneaky dealings or seeming friends who would stab you in the back. If you are being emotionally manipulated, stop allowing others to press your buttons and do not let people who play on their weakness to sap your strength. The Ten of Wands says that the end result of your creative or career endeavour your travel plans r personal dreams are within sight.





Virgo





23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER





When the Two of Cups appears it often indicates twin soul love, or two people or families coming together in reconciliation harmony or love and it can also indicate a forthcoming binding or commitment. It can also indicate a quarrel that can be mended as well as a sign that partners, family or close friends plan to work together they can. The Seven of Swords warns against double-dealing by others and people going behind your back. If finances, custody issues or property are under dispute make sure you are well represented and watch your opponent for lies or signs that assets are being hidden. If business dealings have gone wrong, you will recoup in the future. Or at best reclaim losses.





Libra





23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER





The Page of Wands indicates the emergence of a new creative dream and also the arrival of someone very interesting in your life. This person could be connected to work or someone who will have a bearing in your personal life. And this person could also spur you on to bigger things in some creative endeavours. The Judgement card centers on making our own assessment of a person or situation if conflicting opinions or judgmental people are causing you to doubt yourself — usually because they have a vested interest in keeping control. It can appear when a course of action has not worked out and you need to start again a new way or setting.





Scorpio





23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER





After a difficult time or setback, cut through the inertia doubts and fears and start again and overcome obstacles. This is a time for learning, training or retraining, a satisfactory legal settlement resolution of neighbouring trouble, or work dispute or winning overdue recognition of effort at work, a good outcome of medical or surgical procedures and for some, risk-taking. The situation also calls for decisive action, but take a step back think things through carefully and calmly and then be prepared to confront the negative people. The truth will surely emerge. The Hanged Man shows that you have to let go of all fears and all restrictions that keep us from surrendering ourselves wholeheartedly to life or to love. You must do that in the areas of relationships, draining careers.





Sagittarius





22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER





The Page of Cups signifies that if there is a person in your life who is sensitive, kind, imaginative, trustworthy then it heralds a first or slowly blossoming love match. It could also mean that you could be launching a new project or work situation that will have youngsters involved with you and it will be the start of a new chapter. As a card, it also shows the slow regrowth of trust in life and love after betrayal and learning something new for which you have a passion or developing the skills for it. The Tower shows that you are freeing yourself from the constraints in life and could also refer to an event that you learn from. It is a transformative card that will clear the actual obstacles on your path to fulfillment.





Capricorn





22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY





Often associated with twin soul love, the Two of Cups signifies two people or families coming together in reconciliation, harmony or love. It can also show a wedding, engagement or any such happy coming up. It can also show that a quarrel or misunderstanding is being mended. It is a good omen if partners, family or close friends plan to work together. The Hierophant card comes when and if you are considering a course of study or training that may seem difficult but will actually lead to a fulfilling career or lifestyle over the years. This could also signify a person who is like a mentor, a guru, a spiritual adviser, a family member whose words are gold.





Aquarius





20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY





The Ten of Pentacles is a card of long-term happiness security and family joy. Whatever money or family worries you have right now everything will turn out well. Security and happiness will last into old age. It is a welcome card indeed if you are planning to settle down for good. For people about to retire, this can herald a move overseas, or if younger then a new business venture will come about. The Chariot is a card of action that indicates change and newness. Whatever your age or stage of life, this card of triumph and going forward – whether moving house travelling or making a major or minor life shift in lifestyle or career or a holiday this is what it looks like.





Pisces





18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH





When the Six of Wands appears, it means victory- in anything that you are doing or seeking to do. This can happen in six weeks or months and the time frame depends on the way you set yourself to finish tasks. You must persevere, to be able to achieve targets. This is also a card of finding harmony through fulfilling your unique vision and standing out from the crowd. And the Nine of Wands shows that you are almost there. It shows imminent triumph after a career struggle or creative or artistic success. And this could be coming after a series of setbacks or rejections.