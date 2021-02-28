Tarot - On the Cards

Chennai :

They are easy to use — chant, write or even visualising them often brings results. The rule of course is that they must be done with faith and without any stress so that you remain in a Higher Vibrational State of being making manifestation faster and smoother.





Try these and see what they bring about





396 Hz- Liberates guilt and fear





417 Hz – Allows the undoing of challenging situations





528 Hz – Heals DNA and repairs cells





WEEK AHEAD





FEBRUARY 28-MARCH 6





639 Hz – Allows feelings of love for self and others





741 Hz – Cleans he cells and heals them from exposure to radiation.





46 19 207- For insomnia





33 72 413- For learning disorders





30 13 103- To ease dizziness





22 11 377- To improve memory





691- Opens doors





DIVINE-ORDER -TO GETHER -COUNT-NOW.





Write this 22 times morning and evening. The rest of the time chant as much as possible. This is for financial miracles.





ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





Maybe it is a time to be carefree and not allow things to tie you down. It is a time when you can afford to look at adventures and travel that will enrich your spirit and soul and take you to places that are new and exciting. The Fool card indicates this as one of the positives of its attributes; however, it also strikes a cautionary note that you must also look before you leap and not take on things that you cannot handle. The line between being carefree and cautious can be very thin so ponder about your plans before you decide to set off. The Sun card brings with it a lot of good things in terms of recognition and good work being applauded and also that if you have offsprings, they will bring you joy. There is also a chance of a newborn in the family that will bring happiness.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)

A lot of things are in the planning stages and it is just a matter of time before they fructify and bring clarity to their existence. The Four of Swords shows that there is just a short wait before it all becomes clear and a reality. You know what you want, and you are clear about it but what you don’t know is how they will all come together. You have a faint idea of how it will shape up but the greater light on that will come later. The Five of Wands shows that you could be at odds with yourself about what you would like to shine in. You seem to have multiple talents and are not sure which one of them to follow with consistency and regularity. You are not sure how much effort you should put into all of them to emerge as a leader in that field.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





Everything about the week ahead suggests a good one where there are all the good things packed into seven days. There are celebrations of sorts, you could be the queen of all that you survey, be financially on top and have all your boxes ticked for now. This applies much more to the females than the males, but the males will be surrounded by women who project all these things making life go on a roll. The Three of Cups shows gatherings and good times and the nine of pentacles shows the abundance and finances being in a great state while the World card brings everything together in a harmonious whole. The World card is something that shows the position you occupy in life where most things are in place.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





A lot of things could be making you feel like fleeing from where you are to someplace where you will be undisturbed. The constant pulls and pressures of life could get to you and make you wish you could simply disappear. The Eight of Cups is indicative of this and it also means that there could be many things that are good, but you still want to break away from it all. The Ace of Wands however brings success and attention to your work and you are going to shine a lot and also be appreciated for your talents and creativity. And this trend is likely to continue for a while. The Eight of Pentacles shows you will have to work very hard for the money you make.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





The Seven of Cups marks a time in life when one could feel overwhelmed with options and are not able to make clear decisions. This card could also indicate that we have unrealistic or illusionary notions concerning what we can do and what we cannot. This feeds an unstable disconnect from reality- a dreamy mindset that pushes us to indulge in certain things that are not necessarily healthy or productive in the long term. This card is also one of choices, temptations, dreams. While these may be confusing times the truth lies within your heart so check yourself to see what you are truly feeling. The Four of Cups indicate feeling of hopelessness that require examining.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





The days ahead indicate through the Three of Cups that there are gatherings, creative energies and the formation of lifelong memories. It can foretell the emergence of spiritual growth as you learn to raise your vibrations to new levels. If you have been exerting yourself in some way, then now is the time to relax and take a good break and give yourself permission to explore your own interests. The Six of Cups provides satisfaction over many matters that are slowly falling into place and that will give you a sense of quiet achievement and accomplishment. This card also reflects a time of relaxation and success after finally emerging from a stressful situation and highlights the self-confidence that comes from speaking your truth.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





There is about to be some kind of transformation in your life where something is coming to an end and some other thing will begin. You will have to come to terms with it and see how it affects you. At first, it might be scary or painful to let go of things but in the long run, this will create space and room for you to just breathe and just be. This card may also reflect an entry point into your new state of understanding or awareness when major shifts begin to stir within you or in your life. You must be ready to take the next step in your growth. The Fool card is that inner spark of your being that journeys throughout the many life forms and worlds of your story.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





When the Two of Wands comes then it is time that there must be confidence and vision, we need to manifest our plans. It is also a powerful reminder that you are capable of anything you wish to accomplish when you focus your mind on a specific task or goal. You have acknowledged all of your options and can now look ahead with purpose and determination. This is also a card of power and choice. It may be that you will need to decide how to divide your energy among certain projects, relationships or opportunities. Two is a divisive number and tells us about splitting energies while also highlighting the power of balance, cooperation and synergy. The Seven of Pentacles shows that you have accumulated a nice sum of money and you can afford to feel secure about finances.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)





If you find yourself at crossroads there may be a need to find a sense of balance between two or more opposing factors in your life. When this card shows up, we are experiencing some sort of difficulty in making a concrete plan or decision about something. Do not fear the potential outcomes as fear will only hold you back from finding a positive solution. Have the courage to trust yourself and your path will become clear. You must ask yourself at this point, “Am I ready to focus my intent and energy into one direction at this time?” When the Sun card shows up it is time to acknowledge your blessings. It marks an expansive, love-filled radiance that marks a joyous magnificent time in your life.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





It looks like many of you are ready for an adventure and are on the verge of making things happen. After everything you have worked toward and experienced your personal goals and ambitions have become crystal clear so ensure that you plan accordingly or else you might feel rushed when it comes to getting things done. You will also radiate energy and invite more of it with the way you are working. The Eight of Wands is a card of swift action, transition and positive news. Here is a creative force that requires resolve and attention perhaps with regard to new opportunities. This is the kind of energy that lights a fire beneath you forcing you to get up and make things happen.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)





When the Page of Cups comes it is time to check in with your spiritual voice and nature. Trust your intuition and feelings – you are on the right path. This is the beginning phase of a new adventure, project or idea. Take this time to work through your creative processes; they will guide you more than you know. Also when this card shows up you can expect to see the world through an entirely new lens. The Three of Pentacles points to great planning for the future- house, work moves, projects and anything that enhances life. You could be planning renovations or even building a house and you will be helped by good people who will help you see your wishes being fulfilled in the best possible manner.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)





The King of Cups points to emotions and intuitive strengths and how they have the power to change our lives. It denotes an ability to balance creativity and artistic expression with knowledge and wisdom and speaks of the connection between your inner voice and higher self. The King is also someone strong, but he does need extra support and can hurt those around him if he is not able to balance all of his responsibilities and creative outlets properly. If there are such people in your life know that you do benefit from their energies and inputs. The Hierophant is indicative of the presence of a higher power.