Tarot - On the Cards

The week ahead February 14 - 20

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





Happy circumstances will prevail this week with you being able to tick most boxes of wishes fulfilled. The environment will be to your liking and you will enjoy family and social life to a great extent. The time also heralds making plans- travel, business and other pleasant activities which will make you look forward to life ahead. The Nine of Cups brings the pleasant and the happy, while the Three of Pentacles shows the planning and the laying of plans and foundations for the months ahead. You could be doing renovations or building a house or buying a new property that will need a lot of work. It also shows the planning work for new ventures and endeavours which will not just be exciting but also feels just about right having waited this long.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





The Five of Pentacles suggests that you are worrying unnecessarily about things – money, the way life is going and other nameless fears. This is something you have to guard against as most things are indeed in place even if you don’t look at it that way. This card indicates that you could be thinking from a place of want rather than from abundance. As you do know that this will counter any good thing that has to come your way. The resultant thing is that you could be feeling needlessly frustrated and tied down which you will need to break out of. The Eight of Swords shows that and also that you are overthinking and overanalysing most things. Avoid that. The Empress then comes to show that everything is fine.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





Contrary to what you are feeling, you are indeed on top of things and that is something most people cannot claim to be. The Nine of Pentacles suggests that monetarily you are on good ground and with more to come your way. This gives you the power you need and also demonstrate to the world that you have it, but you choose not to flaunt it. There is also a feeling of being like a person in command, no matter how circumstances show themselves to you. What this entire thing could do is make you feel like you don’t belong- you feel a sense of isolation. It is also that once you start moving along the path of a Higher Calling then all things that do not serve your highest good will fall away.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





This week looks very good for those born under this sign. The World card, the Devil card and the King of Pentacles all show a great time ahead in terms of wishes fulfilled, special relationships and money all coming together. They could all be related or just be in isolation and special gifts that come with good times. The World shows that all that you have wished for is now showing its true face which can be satisfying. The Devil could mean that you have broken out of shackles and are ready for new ones that you hope will be far better than the ones you have had so far. The King of Pentacles suggests the support of strong influential males who will get things done with ease.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





The week is about the role youngsters play in your life- the Knight of Swords and the Knight of Wands shows the following: the young men will be moving in new directions and will be ready to take on any challenges with great clarity that come their way; there will be renewed efforts to be on top of the pile when it comes to their special fields and talents and will also be able to show the world that they are the best. For those with sons, this will hold very true and for others, it could other young family members who will do all this and make you proud. It won’t be easy but there will be a lot of bonding and shared experiences in their efforts and achievements.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





The Queen of Swords shows that you are determined to get your way and work hard and with a commitment for all of that. It also shows that there will be the support of strong-willed women who will spur you on to greater heights. You have the clarity of what you want to do, and you are most likely to achieve it all. The Lovers card shows renewed bonding with spouses. There will be plenty of time spent together and this will be uppermost in the week ahead. On a different note, the Four of Pentacles shows that you will be hard-pressed to figure out what you want to spend on and how much to spend. This is a task not because there are limited funds, but you will want to spend wisely and not carelessly.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





For many Librans, this is a week where you could be missing a strong male presence in life. The King of Cups is someone who you could want just for that influence and guidance for all that you do. This is also something that will help you anchor yourself and feel secure that someone powerful is looking out for you. Don’t worry because if not physically, they are there in spirit form. You only need to watch out for the signs. The Ten of Swords could be making you frustrated by the weight of your thoughts and making you feel tired. A lot of them are not needed, but if you are a compulsive worrier then you need to do something to de-stress.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





Just as you begin to feel overwhelmed by multiple emotions and feelings of being snowed under, the light and brightness will shine on your world making everything seem doable and achievable. The Queen of Cups brings the feeling of struggling to cope with your demons in the head and trying not to let it affect your well-being, but the Sun card comes to show that there is always dawn before darkness and the sun will shine again after heavy rains and gloom. You will however bask in the glory of children especially if you have a son. They will do you proud and make you forget all that you were feeling. The Page of Wands is a confirmation of that where youngsters could be doing so well that you can enjoy their success in that reflected glory. New projects and directions are literally on the cards.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)





You start this week with a clear head, but you are likely to feel many things- like loss, pain, betrayal and heartache. Either within your own experience or because you are causing pain to someone else. Although the presence of such things may feel overwhelming, very often a greater lesson will emerge out of the darkness. From these fragments of shadow come the clarity and potential to create new opportunities. The Two of Cups shows that it marks a time when loving connections are being made. It is a card of love and deep friendships. It represents a strong mutual connection and an affinity for positive loving. You have just released many blockages that have been exerting pressure on you.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





As an energetic portal of insight, the Two of Pentacles represents a foreseeable light ahead. Also, options are visible. So think about how you could harness your power and sheer will to balance your goals and dreams. It also highlights those moments in life that require a bit of juggling and adaptability. When tasks, responsibilities, obligations, scheduling tend to pull in many different directions this card asks how you can find a happy balance amid these forces. It also points to future goals that will need to be considered as you transition from one stage in life to another. The Eight of Pentacles shows then after you decide then you will have to work hard for the rewards.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)





The Knight of Cups suggests the arrival of great news. New experiences are on the horizon one that will emotionally nourish your soul and heart. The pursuit and manifestation of creative ventures or projects. Being able to identify the necessary steps to reach your goals will be part of it all. The Wheel of Fortune shows that just as the seasons change in an eternal cycle of energy so does the path of your life. Understanding this results in a state of acceptance of the highs and the lows of your lives. Its greater message is that it depends on how you choose to react and respond to these changes. The Nine of Swords makes sense because this card indicates a state of inner disharmony.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)





The Six of Swords shows up in times of transition and change; these might involve a move, travel or upcoming events that mark new opportunities. This card may also highlight the need to let go of something or some kind of sacrifice that must take place to move forward. This could be a difficult choice to make but know that it is merely a transitory phase. It is the acceptance of change and release in order to grow. The Four of Wands however shows success and that you are in a state of stability after all your hard work. There is much to look forward and happy family life.

