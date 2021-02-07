Tarot - On the cards

Chennai :

THE WEEK AHEAD





FEBRUARY 7-13





To solve fights and communication problems- TOGETHER -DIVINELOVE.

To make money miraculously- TOGETHER – COUNT-DIVINE.

To travel safely- DIVINE ORDER.

To pass in an exam- ON DIVINE.

To look more attractive -TOGETHER-DIVINEPRAISE.

To attract health- BE -TOGETHER-DIVINE.

For self-love- CRYSTAL-HORSE-BE-WITHLOVE.

Success in all areas-ADD-FINDBRING- REACH.

For luck and life changes- CREATEWOLF- MAGIC-NOW.

Wish manifestation- CREATE-DIVINE- THANKS.

For everyday happiness- CREAM-CLOUD.



ARIES

20 MARCH – 20 APRIL





There could be two things that are uppermost and a trifle annoying for you this week- one is that things are not going the way you want and the other is that what you expect from the younger lot, children, young workers and anyone who is involved with the finances in life. This could even be the storekeeper or the cashier at a grocery store. It will set your teeth on edge. But there is also a good side to this which is that you can take pride in the achievements of youngsters around you. Some of the things they do will gladden your heart and make you feel that the future is in good hands. The Nine of Swords and the Page of Pentacles brings all these to the fore. The frustrations and irritation could stem from a lot of overthinking which will mirror things around you. The Page is the one who will make you feel all this. This also heralds new beginnings in the work front.



TAURUS

20 APRIL – 21 MAY



Fairly magical week only because stars are all aligned for you to stay on top. Half of it is that but the other half are the efforts you will have to put in to ensure that this happens. The Empress shows that you are in a position of command and also great creativity with many things showing so much promise for growth. You literally hold all the cards in your hands. That is confirmed by the appearance of The Magician which heralds every desire opportunity within your reach, being able to swing most things and also remind you of the fact that you are an infinite soul which you can put to use to get anything should you want it. The Magician also means new beginnings in some areas of your life. The Chariot comes to show that this is well deserved and also about time things went your way. Time for all wrongs to be righted!





GEMINI

21 MAY – 21 JUNE





A good week ahead for those born under this sign- key things that will surface is the brightness of life around you for being acknowledged as someone of great talent and an achiever. Praise and applause can come from the most unexpected sources and dong be shy to accept compliments because you do deserve it. The Sun card shows this and also that you will feel happy and proud of the children in the family. They not only will bring a smile to your face but also show that they come from a great lineage. Let’s just say the sun shines very brightly on your life. Then there is also the partnership or relationship angle which is perhaps the best it has been in while. It could spill over from the personal front to good committed relationships with those who you have helped and who are now helping you in turn.





CANCER

21 JUNE – 23 JULY





The Hierophant comes to show that you could be missing out on the worship of your Teacher or Guru and or not showing enough gratitude which if you do will unlock the secrets of a successful venture which can extend beyond the place you live. The Hierophant also shows that this is the time for right action and thoughts which will translate into something really good as you go along. The Three of Wands shows that you could be contemplating new horizons in terms of work and your desires to expand. Right now, while you do that you feel the environment is very arid, but this will not remain like this for long. The path will open up soon enough but the gratitude for what is already there is very important. The Seven of Swords shows some kind of stealthy behaviour either by you or associates.





LEO

23 JULY – 23 AUGUST





The accent pretty much this week is on money and finances. The savings or that which is already there, the spending habits and where it is needed mostly and then the optimism for more coming in. Deep down in your core you feel that you can do it and you can do a good job and the work will not only speak for itself but also fetch good monetary rewards. The set of cards, the Seven of Pentacles, the Four of Pentacles and the Ace of Pentacles show a great correlation between each other and are almost telling you a money story that shows a progression – this would apply to those who are looking to either start a new business or invest in an already existing one all of which will turn out to be extremely successful ventures.





VIRGO

23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER





It does feel like a time for celebrations and gathering and good times as the Three of Cups shows. This card also means that there could be a third angle in relationships that are actually rather harmonious and not full of acrimony. But it points more to good times with friends and family so it should be time to lighten up largely. The Two of Wands shows a wavering mind at this point in time and you could be debating about which path you should take in all matters of work and life. This is also the effect of the moon which will make you wonder about your decisions and chances are you will be second-guessing yourself all the time. There is a calm that you display to the outer world which amounts to still waters run deep so do allow yourself the luxury of talking to those you trust and don’t suppress your feelings.





LIBRA

23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER





The Wheel of Fortune augurs well for those born under this sign. There is likely to be a completion of sorts of many things you have set out to- and this will be done for now when the timeline is correct. If things have been feeling a bit down, then now it will be on the upswing and you can look forward to many things to your liking. Primarily this translates into fortunes and finances and when these are in abundance then the sense of well-being is also prominent and more at peace with the world. It also shows that you will conquer your rivals and hidden enemies and trust that you will be protected in the process. The Three of Wands shows plenty of travel plans and also for work-related acquaintances and connections which will help to further your career and work goals.





SCORPIO

23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER





The Two of Pentacles brings with it an uneasy and diffident mind that will waver especially when it comes to things that deal with money. The tendency will be to cut costs and look at how you can do better so that you have enough not just for daily living but also for the luxuries now and then. Money is an energy that correlates to your state of mind and will come if you are in its frequency. Doubting and wondering will stall it a lot. Expect changes in your life at this point as The Tower comes to show that significant developments in certain aspects of your life will not be the same and you will actually find this liberating. You could find that those you relied upon may not be there, but this is all for your larger good. The Two of Swords again shows a wavering mind- and your thoughts will constantly put pressure on your equanimity.





SAGITTARIUS

22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER





The Emperor signifies the role of a senior strong and powerful influence in your life and this can be something that is either physically present or that is in the spirit form. This is also the foundation of your current existence and thinking so things said or done will reflect in the way you do things now too. The Emperor is also someone of a female subject who will be dominated by this presence and it could be a bit frustrating if you have to abide by these rules and impact all the time. For instance, you could be told that ‘’this is how things are done!’’ which is probably why the Strength card appears to tell you to keep your emotions in check because it could get tough and you don’t want to break out of things and rock the boat.



CAPRICORN

22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY





For many of you especially if you are in the younger age group, this is a good week when it comes to work, money and success. All the three cards show this trend – the Knight of Pentacles, Page of Wands and the Ace of Pentacles. The Knight of Swords brings opportunities when it comes to making money and these will be mostly in the areas of contemporary professions making it a path of perhaps unconventional choices. This is a good thing because the world is changing, and sometimes traditional professions could not take you to where you wish to be. The Page of Wands shows a single-minded determination to forge ahead in your area of expertise and you will do that very well. Again it means new directions and opportunities.



AQUARIUS

20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY





Since The Magician card has come it means that whatever you wish for is right within your means to achieve it. But it also means that you will have to work for it. All the tools and kits are there and also greatly supported by the Universe, but you will have to make that effort to make that shift from where you are now to where you wish to be. Do not be fooled by those who promise you the sun, moon and the stars. The Five of Pentacles suggests that insecurity and uncertainty make you think from a place of want so remember the more you do that then that is what will be your experience. This card also says that there is enough and more so there is no need to feel that you will not be taken care of financially.



PISCES

18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH



This time is what one can say, the planning and putting things in order time. The Four of Swords shows that you will need to plan things out to the best of your capacity and in four months’ time you will see that this has helped immensely. This is also the transition phase where you are only working with a blueprint. The structure will come up later this year and how you do this will show in the results. The Ace of Cups suggests that this will go well and you will rise above all challenges. The Ace also suggests that you could be feeling better emotionally too so mostly there are things to look forward to.