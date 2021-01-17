Tarot - On the cards

Chennai :

The Week Ahead January 17-23





They work wonders if done with faith and persistence. To bring back charm in a relationship- SECOND-WIND-CREATE-CREAMOCCUR- HUG-Connect- NOW. To stop expenses- PERSONAL -PURSUE- Piggy Bank-OFFER. To enable children to stop fighting- LIMIT-SHUT-CROWD-BENEVOLENT- NICE- WHISPER. To clear exams with good marks- ENABLE- TRUMP-FIGHT-EVOKE-VICTORY- GENIUS-MIRACLE- DAZZLE. To rid oneself of obesity- 4812412 To sell house- ADD-HIGHLIGHTBUZZ- GIVE-Hot Cakes-Bucket-WITH -EASE. To buy new house- REACH-PERFECT- CHARM-Home-MAGIC-CARPET-SURPRISE. To start a new business- SKYSMORGASBORD- ADD-SPEEDGIVE- Hot Cakes-PLETHORA. For fulfilling dreams- RUSHOIL- ADD-SPEED-COUNT-RAINBOW- CHARM-SURPRISE.





ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





This week is about remembering your guides, gurus and other divine beings who have been and continue to be guiding and helping – so gratitude and a lot of prayers will go further in realizing all that you wish to do in the future. The Hierophant shows that no matter how things seem all is indeed in order and going in the right direction. The Eight of Wands indicates that there are many ideas and goals you would like to see fructifying over the months of 2021 and you are on the right track. You have multiple plans with regard to work and ensure that you make a list of the order in which they will roll out. Most of them seem to be in the nascent stage. The Nine of Cups shows you a good space you are in currently with most boxes being ticked for a happy time.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





The Ace of Wands brings much-needed relief when it comes to ambitions and recognition that you are looking for. It shows the Universe has heard your plea for this and it will start moving things in your favour. In fact, it is very strong and you will need to be very clear about what and how you want to move forward and make it your area of expertise. The light from all around you will assist in making dreams come true. The Six of Swords shows that there is coming a relationship that will be somewhat romantic in nature but not entirely. It could be work-related but someone with whom you will develop a lot of affection so you will have to see where this will lead. Rest assured it will be a protective kind of a relationship.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





A lot of cheer in terms of money matters that will make things so much better than before. Not only that there will also be a great sense of well-being and completion in tasks and a way to a future that is not so uncertain. Any ventures undertaken will meet with success and with a lot of monetary benefits. The Devil shows that there are still ties and bonds that can make you feel claustrophobic but at the same time, you may not be able to imagine life without them. So it is a contradictory situation where you can see how binding it is but will feel the pressure of it all. The Devil also shows that relations would need some working on so maybe you could look at reworking on important ones.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





Plenty of changes in the air and you are going to feel the pressures of these in the days to come. The Tower typically shows out with the old and in with the new- painful at first but then it will take you to where you should and need to go. So best would be to go with the flow and anything and everything happening will be for your good however tough things may seem. You could also be facing a change of place or residence and again that will be for the best. The next card, Eight of Swords seems related to the Tower card as changes can be very unsettling and frustrating till you settle into it. So be prepared for some tumultuous emotions surfacing and allow them to simply pass.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





The Emperor suggests that the presence of a strong male figure will be exerting his influence in your life in all kinds of manner which will make you secure, safe and protected. Somehow even though a strong personality yourself you will appreciate this strength and mentorship. The Emperor is also one who will be instrumental in the way you are and also the actions you take in the personal environment and outside. You probably take all your cues from this male energy. The Ten of Wands makes you feel overburdened by this very presence in ways you are not even able to express. There are a lot of ideas you have and you don’t know how to make it come to the surface.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





The week ahead is mostly about work and one single strong male in your life. The Two of Wands suggests that you are thinking of taking work to the next level by looking at overseas connections. In fact, the more you do that the better it is for you in terms of growth and going higher on the ladder of success. Right now, you could hold the world in your hands so make the best of this time. The Six of Wands shows that you should make use of young talents to take your work to the next level. In fact, these are the ones who will propel everything to a larger audience so work towards this way of doing things. The King of Swords is the presence of a strong male figure who will guide you towards clarity and perfection.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





A happy home now and if going to make one the chances are that you will. Very bright for personal life where there are harmony calm and things that do not stress you out. This is your haven now so make the best of it. The four of wands is saying this so enjoy this time with family and close friends where you will feel it is all fine with the world. If unattached there are many opportunities to meet the right person who will be part of this happy setup. That said when it comes to working the three of wands suggest many more opportunities especially those with an overseas connection. You will travel on work and there is more coming.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





The time is very good for all aspects of your life now. The week heralds this winning spree at work, personal life and all things important to you. In fact this is a time you have probably never experienced before so make the best of these salubrious conditions. The World card is saying that whatever you think you did not get will now come to you. And this is supported by the Queen of Pentacles that assures financial stability and a feeling of well-being when it comes to being looked after and being secure. The Queen also suggests that you are on top of things and this money power will make you feel you can get anything done. However there is a slight issue with you attempting to do too much. This can cause a drain of energy and resources as you juggle with too many things.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)





The Sun card shows that this is a time of great importance and brightness where you will shine for all the right reasons. Work, personal life and even celebrations. Whatever good you want to do now will return to you multifold. The Two of Wands shows that you are now ready to undertake travel to distant places for work and expansion. You are on a good wicket when it comes to promoting your mission in life. You also have all the resources and wherewithal to make a difference in the field you are an expert in. Utilise this time to plan and execute with diligence. The Two of Swords shows a mindset that will waver so be careful that you are decisive because at work procrastination will be detrimental to your image.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





Juggling with the available sources of money you have is what you will be preoccupied with this week. The Two of Pentacles shows this aspect as also that you will probably get money from two sources and you will wonder how to keep them both and feel that it should continue. The Two of Wands could also augur some travel coming up and how you will juggle the expenses in the best possible manner. The Knight of Wands shows a lot of movement when it comes to work and about how you will manage to keep things within your control as you will be working with many of those who are a young workforce. There will be one particularly who will be tough and enterprising.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY)





Clarity and purpose are what you are looking at this week. The Three of Swords shows that you are very clear about what you don’t want. this is one way of getting to where you want to be. And there is a clinical approach to this so that you will take actions that will aid your progress on the path to where you want to head. Basically you are thinking very much with your head and not your heart. That said the Ace of Swords shows that you are in the right direction and the clarity of purpose is very much there for you to make your plans and list of work to be done. It also shows that you will be successful in your endeavours so that is a good thing.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH)





Judgement Card comes to show you that there must be gratitude for everything there is in your life- the good and the not so good. Everything will take you on a journey you are meant to go. And also to review your life at this point and see how you want to move forward. Let go of things that do not serve your highest good. The Tower comes as a complementary card to this to show that once you do this the right change will come to renew and rework your life for the better. Change however is unsettling so be prepared for that but be rest assured that everything is happening for the best.