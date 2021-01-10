Tarot - On the cards

Chennai :

It also involves a bit of letting go of the desperation with which you might be wanting something. Allow things to flow and say these in a state of calmness and the knowledge that it will happen and working the way you want. Some are numbers and some are words. Both can be chanted and written. The more you do it the sooner things will become evident. Some times they might not work in the way you are visualizing them, but they will lead you to the path where the fulfillment will be there.

THE WEEK AHEAD

JANUARY 10-16 To attract your heart’s desire- LOVE- CHARM

When there is difficulty in moving on from another relationship- TOGETHER-ADJUST-TINYTHANKS.

To bless a good deed or give thanks- DIVINE- ANGEL-THANKS-BE.

To stand your ground- SWING-HOLDSTRETCH.

For a dream job- DECLARE- RAINBOWCHARM- JACKPOT-JOB-GIVE-TAKE-53- COUNT MAGIC.

Create miracles in life- DIVINE-NEW-WAVE-BE.

Avoid accidents- 748

Get rid of misfortune- 339

Protection from the evil eye- 69900

Silence any disturbance- 1021

Success in life- 2190

Prosperity- 773

Money to flow to you- 1122/ 5701

ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





The week ahead looks a lot brighter than you would expect especially if you are a woman. The Nine of Pentacles indicates money and financial improvements that will make you secure. Money power is indeed liberating, and you are likely to experience a lot of that. This is also a time to enjoy some leisure time and getting yourself a house pet would be a good thing. Then there is the Three of Pentacles making its presence felt which means that this financial plenty needs to be ploughed back into proper investments and plans for the future. You could take the advice of an expert who will help you maximise what you have and also there is the buying of property or building. You could also be involved in some community work that involves buildings and amenities for the lesser privileged. The King of Wands suggests the presence of a strong ambitious male who will help you articulate your dreams and desires.





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





The appearance of The Emperor shows that you could either be influenced by a strong male or you wish you had someone who can lead and provide you that alpha support. However, there are other things that are perhaps unseen but felt and in that sense, such strong energies are around you guiding and helping you. All you have to do is to ask for help and it will come. There is also the desire to see those who are unattached to find someone worthy and settle down in the way marriage or a long-term commitment does. This could be children or even for yourself where sometimes you find that there is no anchor or someone to go for movies with. The Two of Cups is indicative of that. While all these feelings are dominant at this point in time you are also seeking some solace in the spiritual path where you would like to leave things and go your solitary path.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





Money matters will be uppermost this week with you wondering how to spend it wisely or even cautiously. The Four of Pentacles suggests that you must keep sufficient amounts for your needs and if anything is left then go into investments for the future. Living well now is more tangible than a nebulous future. This also shows that there is some amount of grounding to be done by you- the Root Chakra needs balancing simply because insecurity and feelings of not having enough will keep you in tenterhooks. Being with nature, a walk by the sea or a salt bath can help. The King of Pentacles suggests inflow of money through traditional means such as property inherited, deposits maturing or gifts of money from elders in the family. The Knight of Cups shows that a new kind of thinking needs to be put in place when it comes to dealing with the world.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





Feeling like you are being tied up in knots or doing this to yourself will start off the week for those born under this sign. A lot of it is self-imposed so ensure that you do not take on things that you will pull yourself down. The Eight of Swords suggests that you do labour a lot with your own self-limiting thoughts and sometimes you are blinded by the immense possibilities around. The Ace of Pentacles confirms this where you are this close to being a leader and someone to contend with. Money and power are the two sides of the same coin and you would do well to see that this is where you are heading. The Three of Wands brings to you a lot of overseas connections through offers of work, collaborations and perhaps even travel. Right now, everything might look bleak in this area but don’t be surprised if it all opens up quite suddenly.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





The Chariot shows that you are now ready for your dues and they will come. What has been denied to you perhaps all this time is now coming in an avatar that very few can get or even aspire for. Let’s just say the wrongs will be righted! That said the Two of Pentacles shows you in a mood of debating about every bit of money you spend. This may be a new thing for you, but this is how your mindset is programmed these days. You will always be debating on should I not. Being cautious and frugal are not bad things considering the way the world is right now. There is actually enough for you, but you will feel insecure thinking will it all see me through the days? The Five of Pentacles suggests that you are thinking from a place of scarcity mindset and not from the trust that you will always be provided for.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





Lonesomeness is a phenomenon you are going through rather intensely at this point in time. The Five of Cups shows that even if there are things that should gladden your heart you are unable to see or won’t see them as comforting factors. You feel there is a metaphorical river you need to cross, and you don’t know how to do that. There are ways and means of course but you probably won’t be in a mood to explore. So you will miss the bridge that will take you to the other side. Your desires and ambitions to prove yourself over and over again are the overriding factors as the Eight of Wands suggests and they are all full of potential as you feel you need strong male support to see you through all your dreams and aspirations. The King of Swords shows that this is there — it is up to you how you will utilise this support and mentorship.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)



This could be an amazing week for the women born under this sign. It is women’s power all the way and the men around you should watch out for the strong dominating presence of these women. The Queen of Pentacles suggests strong money power, independence and being on the seat of power; the Six of Cups shows that you will be in demand from all quarters just for the way you are and will be the recipient of appreciation and a lot of affection. The Queen of Swords shows steely resolve, thinking and clarity of purpose. This will be a week where you will be a leader and show people the way and also provide them with support and guidance about many aspects of life. If you are a doctor you will be saving many lives and if a teacher you will produce some of the brightest minds.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)



It is likely to be an emotional week where you will be ruled by your feelings and sometimes allow things to get you. The Queen of Cups shows that you struggle to keep things sane and being on a throne and leading people can be very taxing and challenging. You will be fighting more to keep things in check than enjoy the position you have of being the decision-maker for most things. The Queen of wands will also make you feel a bit under the weather because of the uncertainty and the capriciousness of time and the vagaries of the unknown. You are extremely talented and knowledgeable, but you don’t quite know how to show the world your true worth. Meantime you allow the world to assume that you are a happy lotus eater. The Ten of Cups brings you a happy home environment where relationships are as best as they can be.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER)



The Lovers card brings to the fore the idea of commitment, the longevity of relationships and forging new ones and abiding by their rules and regulations. The Lovers card also suggests new ones in the making which will need a lot of working on. You must also be prepared to fill in the compromising part where you can no longer live the way you were before all this. That will bring to you a feeling of panic about commitments and the fear of being terribly tied down for a long time. The Seven of Swords shows that you have multiple thoughts in your head that can overwhelm you and make you want to slink away to some corner so that you can be by yourself. It also shows stealth of ideas so try not to indulge in that.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)



The Ten of Swords shows that you are labouring under multiple ideas and thoughts and that could make you feel insufferably tired, claustrophobic and frustrated. Too many thoughts and too much energy wasted on them without bringing you any result. Also, you are weighed down by the ideas you possess, and you don’t know which ones to take up and pursue. The Four of Swords then comes to tell you to prioritise. All your creative ideas are good but there are only one or two things you can devote yourself to. Look at them with a calculating eye and see which gives you the maximum support when it comes to your dreams and aspirations and then make your move. There is time to put at least two or three of them to fruition over a period of time so take things one by one.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)



What you need most now is the Strength of purpose, direction and clarity to achieve what you have set out to do this 2021. That is the card that has come too so you know that to forge ahead you will need a lot of this. Always remember that you are an infinite being capable of many things and do not allow yourself to get overwhelmed. The Page of Pentacles shows that the youngsters in your life will be doing very well and will be looking in new directions. Abundance is right around the corner and that should gladden your heart. However, the Four of Cups suggests that you are looking for things- ideas, work and directions as mentioned before but tend to overlook what is right before your nose. Try not to look in directions you always have.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH)



It is all about family, celebrations and loving life the way it is. All three cards are showing remarkable cheer and joy for this week. The Three of Cups shows that there are celebratory gatherings and

things to celebrate, while the Four of Wands shows that the family is in a happy state with the home environment being joyous. The Nine of Cups shows that there is a feeling that no matter what all is

indeed well in your world. The Three of Cups could show the third angle in a twosome so watch out for that person who could be counterproductive to a happy home. There could be much eating and drinking causing some digestion issues so ensure you don’t overdo the celebrations.