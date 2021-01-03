Tarot - On the cards

This week let us look at the lessons learned in the year past and what can be learned or done from now on. This is a six-card spread by Arien Blake, which is a New Year spread and addresses six points.

Chennai : What should I leave behind?

What have I learned?

What should I bring with me?

What can I work on internally?

What should I focus on externally?

What energy do I need to foster?



This is an interesting exercise simply because usually the cards will resonate with what lessons we need to continue to learn. It is a general reading for each of the signs and provides glimpses of what is going on in our minds.





ARIES



20 MARCH – 20 APRIL



For many of those born under this sign, you would definitely need to leave behind old patterns, ways of doing things and adapt to changes much faster than you ever have been doing. Also because this could be a year of many changes as indicated by the card, Death so try and take things just as they come. Leave the past resolutely alone as it is gone and just look ahead. The Temperance card shows that you could have learned that being emotional and reactive has not taken you too far so understand that responding is far better than reacting. The Four of Wands suggests that you give family more quality time and enjoy the times you spend with them; the foundation for a productive life is family, so ensure that you give it enough time.



TAURUS



20 APRIL – 21 MAY



For many Taureans, the main thing that they need to leave behind is the feeling of being alone and perhaps feeling lonely. It is with certainty one says that no one is really alone. So leave that along with 2020 and look ahead to fill your life with love and friendships that can be totally rewarding. The Five of Cups is an indication of that. The Sun Card shows that you have learned and will learn that success will come when due. It can come through your children or through other things that will make you feel like you are a leading light. But it comes when it does. The Queen of Pentacles suggests that you ought to bring with your confidence, passion and strength to anything to do and this is also what you will do in the days to come.



GEMINI



21 MAY – 21 JUNE



For many of you what you would need to leave behind is the compulsive need to perennially make money. This aspect that could have shadowed all your life till now, needs to be put aside and build a better relationship with the energy of money. The Eight of Pentacles is indicative of this. What this has brought to you is a lot of stress, frustration and dissatisfaction – the Nine of Swords- leading to overthinking and putting your mind to undue stress and pressure. This is a learning and you would do well to let this go from now. That said what is it that you ought to bring with you in this New Year? Giving! The more you give, the more you receive. Find it in your being to be more empathetic about others.



CANCER



21 JUNE – 23 JULY



Being somewhat cold and calculating is something you do well to leave behind, simply because life is not all black or white. There are shades of grey, so keep that in mind before you decide to make those punishing decisions or judgments about everything. The Three of Swords normally indicates clarity but in this instance, this is what it means to say. What you have learned and will continue to learn is that change is constant. Do not expect things to always be going in a boring straight line. The Tower seems to be saying. What you need to bring with you into the new year is confidence and leadership when it comes to being in command of finances, creativity and decision making.



LEO



23 JULY –23 AUGUST



If things have been complicated and defying solutions, then you should leave things as they are – leave them behind to sort themselves out eventually. Trying to untangle knots is tedious so allow life to take charge and bring order – The Hanged man is indicative of that so try not to think you can bring in the control. Let things go. That said what you have learned over the years and particularly in the recent past is that whatever you deserve will come- no one or nothing can stop that because it is meant to go the way it is meant to go. The Ace of Cups brings cheer because you know deep inside that you will get what you deserve.



VIRGO



23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER



Unfortunate as it seems, what you need to leave behind is your persistent desire to be a star. The Star card comes, rather in a discouraging manner so that you will then understand your true purpose in this life. Stardom can take you off track. What you have learnt is that you are on your own- you will make it on your own also. You do not need the help or support of anyone because you are enough and you will be a person to contend with just by being you. The Nine of Pentacles shows that there is a vast reserve of financial support that is there to be used when you truly need it. Till then sail along. What you need to bring with you this year is everything new- thoughts, actions, people and the way you operate.



LIBRA



23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER



The Ace of Pentacles shows you here that things are good to let go of the fears and insecurities of finances and money. There is enough and you will always have enough so leave all this behind with 2020. What you have learned and will probably continue to learn is that what is before you are more important than a distant future that you know nothing about. The Four of Cups gives you a sense of dissatisfaction that is unwarranted and will hide the good things right in front of you. What you will need to bring with you this year is hard work, fight for your place and forging ahead with courage and conviction when it comes to what you want and will pursue.



SCORPIO



23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER



What you would need to leave behind with 2020, is looking beyond where you are for the fulfillment of your desires and goals. The Three of Wands suggests that you tend to believe that the grass is greener on the other side. So here is where it all is so look at life from now and today. What you have learned albeit unconsciously is that you know deep down that you are an able administrator, a leader if allowed to be, and someone who has great creativity. If you have been feeling a bit rusty about these aspects of yourself, then it is time to relearn the good things about yourself. The Empress shows that there was never a time when you were not like a queen. What you must bring with you in the days to come is optimism and the belief that you will achieve everything and life is extremely good to you.



SAGITTARIUS



22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER



The Moon card suggests that what you would need to leave behind is your mind that gets riddled with doubts. Leave doubts, concerns and other negative thought patterns that are counterproductive to your growth and progress. This no longer serves you so let go. What you have learned is that being financially strong is what defines you so you as the King of Pentacles indicate and this is something you are learning as you go along. Money is indeed king, you have realized. Trying to be alone and isolated also does not serve you anymore so what you will need to carry with you this year is to be happy with even one good friend who can enhance your life instead of avoiding anyone and everyone.



CAPRICORN



22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY



For those born under this sign the most important thing they need to leave behind is the tendency to rely on others to get their things done especially when it concerns money. Meaning thinking that money will come from family or elders instead of making your own effort to get this. The Nine of Pentacles suggests that you could be relying too much on family money. This dependence will not allow you to be the best version of yourself. Again, having easy money has taught maybe just maybe to take things for granted. You could learn therefore to be more self-reliant which will also give you tremendous confidence about managing under any situation, the Ace of Pentacles shows that.



AQUARIUS



20 JANUARY –18 FEBRUARY



The one thing you could leave behind along with 2020 is the dominance and the illusion that things won’t work without you. Everyone is dispensable, so do relinquish your hold on things that are dragging you down energy-wise and enjoy life without all this pressure. The Nine of Pentacles shows that money is not everything – you also need time to enjoy what you earn. What you have learned is that what goes up has to go down and what goes down has to come up – you could be really waiting for things to come up thanks to the Wheel of Fortune showing up. Do bring about strength with you because you will need that in all areas of your life.



PISCES



18 FEBRUARY –20 MARCH



What do you need to leave behind? Fighting and acrimony. Both of which are not needed as you can deal with things in a calm and peaceful manner. The Five of Wands shows that there has been a tendency to fight for things to go your way and it has been stressful. What you have learned, however – the Four of Pentacles- is that money has been tough to come by in 2020 so it is understandable if you find it difficult to part with it. Do not worry because thinking from a place of poverty can block abundance so let go of the fears of not having enough. Money is an energy that circulates.

