Tarot - On the Cards

There is always light at the end of the tunnel and as we bid goodbye to 2020, let us only focus on the lessons learned and the experiences this pandemic has brought to us. What do we need to make this world a better place? This has to be the focus to ensure that this Planet is in good hands.





ARIES (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





As in everything the year ahead is a mixed bag. There can never be all good or all not so good. So while you might start with being fed up and tired and wanting to escape reality, you will stay and keep yourself grounded and attend to all the things you will need to attend to. Work will be uppermost in your list of to-do lists and many of you will make a comeback of sorts in your areas of skill. The Seven of Swords suggests overthinking too even as you wish to escape from where you are now. The Queen of Wands assures you that no matter what you will be ready for work and most associated with it. Use this to keep happy, healthy and positive: JOY-FULL-Blueberries-IMMUNITY-HIGHEST-POTENTIAL





TAURUS (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





For many Taureans, the year looks good with work and some amount of travel that will rejuvenate and bring that spark of creativity to the fore. There will also be new entrants through the form of energy and youngsters, perhaps additions to the family that will add and enhance what you will be doing. The Two of Wands suggests the breakaway from the routine with new horizons being your experience and the focus for this year. You will also do things on your own terms and this will also liberate you from old beliefs and practices. The Nine of Wands shows a great deal of passion and ambitions that will lead you to explore new areas. For everything, this would be best to chant: WOLF- MAGIC -BEGIN-NOW.





GEMINI (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





For most Geminis, this is a year of travels- not necessarily for leisure but for things to be done, families to be supported and other such things. The travel part is good but sometimes this can come with responsibilities. The Two of Wands shows this while it also says that the unpleasantness is not a major element. There will be a sense of mentorship, of being the one around whom the world revolves and therefore your presence will be essential and important. This is also a year to take stock of everythingthings you wish for yourself, the actions worth taking and the direction you want your life to take. To ensure people don’t take advantage of you: DIVINE- GUARD-LIMIT-BE-IMMUNITY.





CANCER (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





When it comes to money matters this year about consolidation and preserving than adding to the coffers. This does not mean that you won’t have an influx, but this won’t be to the amounts you think you should be getting. Being out of pocket is out of the question but hitting the jackpot? That is the Two of Pentacles indicating that. Strong male energies are probably going to abound in life as mentors, elderly members of the family or just men you could be looking up to for advice, inputs and strength. To get spiritually inclined: ALL IN-55-CRYSTAL-Connect-COSMIC-Dai Myo Ko-STRETCH.





LEO (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





The first half of the year could see you feeling isolated and perhaps lonely though this is debatable as being alone could also be a choice you are making. Let’s just say a spillover of the year gone by and you are going to find it difficult to get back to what you were. There is an internal struggle that could last for a month or two. By March or so, you will come out of your shell to take your place in the spotlight. The Five of Cups, the Five of Wands and then the Queen of Pentacles are the cards that are leading up to this scenario. To be happy go lucky: REFRESH-GIGGLE-CHUCKLE-Hakuna Matata-PARADISE- REVIVE.





VIRGO (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





The year ahead promises to be more financially rewarding and you can look forward to more liquidity. The Ten of Pentacles pretty much assures this. That said this appears also to be a year where you will be fighting for things and will be surrounded by hostility and be filled with the need to prove things most of the time. This is exhausting and tiring, and you could get out of this cycle by ignoring things that annoy you and people you wish to quell. By all accounts a fair and just year, because you will have the support of youngsters – the Knight of Wands- who will see your point of view and help you take things in the right direction. To release all resistance: OIL RELEASE.





LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)





You could be starting the year fighting for your place — at work, home and with people, you care about. The Four of Swords shows that a kind of an aggressive approach to most things will be how it will start with but what it shows is the loneliness and feeling drained — the Five of Cups — amidst people and therefore it has to do with your feelings of not knowing where you stand rather than what you say to others. Luckily this will pass, a nd you will meet someone who will be the perfect foil for you. For total protection: WALL-UP-WATCHMAN-IMMUNITY-ENVELOPE- BE.





SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)





Towards the beginning of the year, you will have to gather all your strength to accept what is to come your way. And this is not for you to speculate about what they will be, but only to take what comes as blessings regardless of how they might feel to you. The year looks rather bright in terms of work, planning for better things, children doing very well, a happy family environment and basically not much worry about finances and earnings. This is in short what is in store. The Strength card shows that you must at all cost keep your emotions under control and not allow your mind to run away in all directions while you plan for the future too. For turning things and people in your favour: RESTORE- TAP- MAGNANIMITY-REVERSE- TINY-SWEET -BE.





SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER – 22 DECEMBER)





By all means a good year with changes in lifestyle, money matters, prominence, presence of strong women, plans for the future and conquering new areas of work and work-related elements. The card, Death, comes to indicate that the coming year is nothing like the previous one. The changes are going to be many and you may not even have imagined that this is how things will pan out. Your life will have no bearing on the past and this is a new phase that will also call for a lot of adjustments with those around you. The Four of Pentacles will throw up expenses which you will have a lot of thinking to do before you launch into spending. To attract customers in business: SKY-SMORGASBORD- HOLE-PLETHORA-FLOCK.





CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER – 20 JANUARY)





This is a year of guidance and strength and you would benefit greatly if you take the advice and mentorship of those who are more experienced and perhaps wiser than you. The King of Cups is going to keep you in an even keel if you heed this. There is a tendency to be carefree and do what you please and even act impulsively but this won’t take you far in the days ahead. The Fool shows that you will need to move ahead with a degree of caution and great thought which will come from your mentors. Do that and you will shine as the card the star indicates. To be very confident: HOLD- ANCHOR-VIBRANT-BRUCE LEE- OAK-BE.





AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY – 18 FEBRUARY)





The year ahead is about continuing to work hard for the money you make. But while that is happening, there will be plans being made to keep you on top of things. Which is the dominant thread of happenings throughout the year. The Eight of Pentacles is a lot to do with money and the work you will put in to make it work best for you. This could be through a job but also your investments. You will have to give it a lot of attention because you are also planning your life ahead – the Three of Pentacles. Obstacles to clear: RUSH-OIL-FINALLY-Butter- RELAY-LIGHTENING-BUZZ-CHARM-TRANSFORM.





PISCES (18 FEBRUARY – 20 MARCH)





You can feel the lightness and the hope that the new year brings. The Nine of Cups assures you of this. However, there will be limitations that you will impose on yourself through the way you think because you could feel things are too good to be true. That is the Eight of Swords that makes you prone to overthinking and also tying yourself into a corner without realizing that none of that is true and that this is something you are doing to yourself. For work to start and go smoothly: Butter- ENABLE-NEXT-SHOULDER-SIMPLE-EASE.



