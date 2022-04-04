Mon, Apr 04, 2022

Instagram down: Several users report outage as unable to post stories, see new feeds

Published: Apr 04,202201:09 AM by Online Desk

Updated: Apr 04,202201:12 AM

Soon after several users reported the issue, the #InstagramDown started trending on Twitter.

Representative Image
Chennai:
On Sunday night, Instagram reported a global outage as users from different parts of the world took to Twitter and reported that they are facing issues posting stories and are unable to see the latest feeds in Instagram. 

The reason for the glitch is not yet identified, but on the contrary, some users have posted screenshots stating that the social media platform is working normally for them.

Here are some of the tweets that netizens posted on Twitter:












