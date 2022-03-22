'Message Reactions' : WhatsApp to introduce new feature

Chennai :

Meta-owned WhatsApp is finally releasing a new feature 'Message Reactions' (that is available on Instagram and Twitter) to certain beta testers on WhatsApp Beta for Android. The feature allows people to react to messages using emojis.





According to a report by WaBetaInfo – the website that keeps track of new and upcoming WhatsApp features, the message reactions feature is available in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.8.3. The update comes with 6 reactions - Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad, and Thanks.





Sharing the news on Twitter, WABetaInfo tweeted, 'WhatsApp is rolling out message reactions! After enabling reaction notifications, WhatsApp is finally releasing message reactions to certain beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android! Are you lucky?'.





According to the WABetaInfo report, the WhatsApp message reactions would work the same way as it does with most other platforms as the emoji's would appear as a floating bar above the message in question.





After the announcement, WABetaInfo released screenshots that suggest that it has landed on WhatsApp’s beta for Android, but may come to iOS as well.