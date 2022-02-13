Tarrot - On the Cards

Chennai :

Aries (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)





There are times when you feel a lot of appreciation and thankfulness for the life you have. The Nine of Cups brings this about and there is contentment of sorts as you see yourself in the scheme of things today. This card is a special one where you are in alignment with your desires, needs and wishes and the time is a happy one. If there are things that have not yet materialised, then this card portends that it will. This card also tells you to enjoy life. Harbour no guilt or hesitation to do what you want without harming anyone or anything. The Fool card shows a time for carefree abandon of old things and starting on new things. You are on the cusp of great possibilities but look before you leap. Trust the process as this is a time of great potential and opportunity.





Taurus (20 APRIL – 21 MAY)





The Knight of Pentacles shows hard work, efforts to be made in pursuit of your goals. You may not get results immediately, but keep at it and soon you may be surprised at all that you have and can achieve. This card also shows how you are working towards your goals. With consistency and dedication, you can feel the fulfilment of these goals inside of you. Planning and implementation comes easy to you. You are the kind who follows your promises through and it works in your favour. The card also says that an element of wealth, abundance and worldly success is present. And if it has not yet happened then it will. You can and will turn your visions into reality. You are very creative with ideas. Money flows easily and abundantly to you.





Gemini (21 MAY – 21 JUNE)





The Ace of Pentacles shows beginnings, opportunities and potential. These are to do with finances, health and the realisation of goals. New job offers, unexpected windfall of money, investment opportunities are on the anvil. Work diligently towards your goals, you can achieve them with the right intentions, meticulous planning and consistent efforts. Ace of Pentacles shows abundance in all areas of your life. The Hanged Man comes as a reminder that you have to wait things out before you take the next step. Think through creatively and not in the manner you have been doing all this while. Things may not be as they seem. Look through the layers to find gold. Release old behaviours and see things differently.





Cancer (21 JUNE – 23 JULY)





The Eight of Wands shows you have freedom and the space to move ahead with your plans if you have been waiting or stalling. This card will ensure you move forward to achieve your goals. Go with the flow and do not resist anything. Make the most of the momentum to get to where you want to be. Don’t slow down from fear or anxiety, as such opportunities are rare. Be focussed on your end goals and don’t give in to distractions. There might be travel that is connected with work. The Seven of Swords shows some sort of stealthy behaviour as well as deception and lies in wait. Ensure your activities are honest. Cunning or deception to gain advantage usually backfires.





Leo (23 JULY – 23 AUGUST)





Celebrations, friendships and happy collaborations are seen through the Three of Cups where you are having a good time with your loved ones and via creative work. You could be connecting with feminine energies – through friendships, ideating and other stimulating events. Use this as a chance to let your hair down and enjoy quality time. This will inspire you in ways you never thought you could. It’s a good time to work on new ideas and possibly achieve great things. The Sun card shows success and abundance. This card gives you strength and asks you to radiate the light that is within you. People are drawn to you for this. The hard times will pass.





Virgo (23 AUGUST – 23 SEPTEMBER)





The Nine of Swords shows frustration, heavy thoughts and a disturbed sleep pattern and all these could be weighing you down most of the time. You could be stressing over a situation that leaves you drained. However the more you do this, the more they return. What you give out will come back to you and it becomes a negative cycle. If you think along positive lines, you can easily manifest goodness in your life. The Universe does not understand your thoughts – it only knows the vibrations you are sending out. Examine your situation from a new perspective. The Six of Cups makes you think back on happier times, these bring some sense of joy and happiness. You could be ready to give and receive good vibes.





Libra (23 SEPTEMBER – 23 OCTOBER)

The Six of Wands indicates an important milestone has been reached and you feel more confident now than ever before. You have worked to get here. Start concentrating on what needs to be done rather than how will I do it? You are being acknowledged for all that you have been doing till now and some recognition is on the way. It will boost your confidence and make you want to do better. Now is your time to shine. You still have some way to go, but you know that you will get there. The Seven of Pentacles shows you know how to put your time and efforts for long-term results and paying attention where it is important.

Scorpio (23 OCTOBER – 22 NOVEMBER)

The World card comes when there is a sense of achievement, fulfilment and a feeling of completion. Probably a big project, study or relationship could have come to its final stages of completion. This card shows marriage, births or the end of some hard worked projects. Things have come together and you feel most things are in order. Take time off to celebrate and pat yourself on the back for your achievement till now. Do not rush into the next big thing as you also need time to internalise all that has gone by. This card also asks you to complete, if any, things that have not yet reached a closure. Doing this creates space for new things to come in. This card can also mean travel to distant places either for work or study. The Page of Pentacles shows new beginnings and the start of new creative ventures.

Sagittarius (22 NOVEMBER –22 DECEMBER)

The Tower card appears to tell you to be prepared for massive changes in life. Death, divorce or such events could turn your world upside down. Change comes to create chaos and destroy everything that is not good for you. It is uncomfortable no doubt, but is needed to take you to the next level. It will push you out of your comfort zone and cut through all your illusions about people and situations. This can be disorienting as your core beliefs are challenged. The way forward is to let this happen, rebuild and look at things in a newer way. You probably don’t have much choice in this regard. It will bring you more strength and resiliency. The Moon represents fears and illusions and comes when you project fear into the present and the future.



