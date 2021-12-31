Celebrities who tied the knot in 2021

New Delhi :

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif





After months of speculation, Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, at the newly launched Six Senses Fort Barwara in Jaipur.





The couple posted their first photos on their Instagram accounts with the caption, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."





Vaibhav Rekhi and Dia Mirza





Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi early this year on the 15th of February. Fans were pleased with the eco-friendly wedding ceremony, Dia being a champion of sustainability. The presence of a female priest also won them brownie points.





Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani





American country music singer Blake Shelton and singer and songwriter Gwen Stefani tied the knot on the 3rd of July. Blake who planned on writing his own wedding vows, surprised Gwen with a new song, 'We Can Reach The Stars' during the exchange of vows.





Paris Hilton and Carter Reum





Paris Hilton announced her marriage to American author Carter Reum with an Instagram post captioned, "My forever begins today... 11/11 #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum'..





Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal





Actor Varun Dhawan married long time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, in January 2021. Varun posted his wedding photos on Instagram with the caption, "Lifelong love just became official".





Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar





Actress Yami Gautam captioned their wedding photo, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes".





Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez





In an intimate wedding ceremony singer Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez tied the knot on May 17.





Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa





"White Tiger" actor Rajkummar Rao married his long time girlfriend Patralekhaa on November 15. Our vote goes to the happy couple who kept it real and playful through the wedding.





Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani





Producer Rhea Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Boolani got married on August 14. Rhea shared glimpse of her intimate ceremony which took place at home, on her Instagram account.





Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain





Actress Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain are now officially husband and wife. The duo had a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai on the 14th of December..