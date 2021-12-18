Try these healthy treats from city bakers this Christmas

Chennai :





AkiMi's Gourmet has come up with a special Christmas hamper. The hamper includes Christmas special plum cake, chocolate mendiants, DIY hot chocolate mix and strawberry cream trifle jar. All treats in the hamper are vegan, gluten-free and refined-sugar free.





Wholesome Rhapsody, started by Senthil Kumar, offers vegan, gluten-free desserts using ingredients that are locally sourced keeping in tune with the festive vibe.





"We are offering jar cakes, plain loaves and rum balls as part of our festive hamper. Hamper starts at Rs 1,300 and we also offer plum and date toffee loaves starting from 250 gm. Our Tudors East India plum cake is a conglomeration of ingredients that highlights the chronological evolution from its inception as an oat-based frumenty throughout its heyday during the Victorian era and later colonial influence on the Indian subcontinent. We have kept cereal (oat, heritage rice) and nutri-cereals (millet) as our base ingredient as an homage to the East India culinary influence and spice trade," says Senthil, adding, "King George Stone Love is our plum pudding jar - it is a celebration of the revoked feasting presumably initiated by King George I in 1714 during his first-year reign with a note of 6 pm for his first experience with plum pudding."

has introduced limited-edition heritage rice cakes for this festive season. "We have come up with four handcrafted rice flour cakes. The heritage rice used for the cakes are putta batta (Karnataka), laicha (Chhatisgargh), acharmati (Odisha) and nga cheik (Mynamar). These cakes are rich, flavourful and gluten-free and are packed in a chintz-inspired design. It inspires one to reflect on the good things of life, narrate beautiful stories of the sun-fed holidays and summer homes." Their cakes are gingerbread date coffee (eggless) made of putta batta rice flour, coconut flour, coconut sugar, palm sugar, olive oil, medjool date, dry ginger, cinnamon, coffee, flaxseed, apple cider vinegar, coconut milk, orange and baking powder. Chocolate mint cake has nga cheik rice flour as the main ingredient. Key lime orange cake has laicha rice flour and fig honey walnut has acharmati rice flour from Odisha.