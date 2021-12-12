Tarot: On the cards

Chennai :

Aries (20 MARCH – 20 APRIL)

The week ahead is a time of fulfillment and success – all in small measures that will make you feel that you are on the right track. The Queen of Pentacles shows that finances will be good, secure and also in the right amount. You will also find yourself nurturing those around you in all ways that you can and many will turn to you for succour and nourishment. This also shows that the women especially during this time will be confident of their skills and ways of getting the best out of situations and also be paid adequately for their work. This is not a small thing where even an idea of sorts can yield financial gain. The Ten of Swords however will not allow you to feel so good and confident as your mind will plague with doubts and diffidence. You will find yourself in a corner not knowing whether you are making a difference or not. This is purely what you are telling yourself. The Angel card for you this week is The Sun which corresponds to Archangel Uriel. There is a happy outcome and you are capable of coming up with brilliant new ideas that will lead to success. Jut have confidence in yourself. The affirmations are: I forgive myself. I leave behind all feelings of not being good enough.

A week where you will be going back and forth on what you will spend your money on- the choices will be there and you will be hard-pressed to figure out what needs immediate attention finance-wise. The Two of Pentacles shows that you could be oscillating between two major expenses and also that you might veer towards some kind of indulgent spending. Right now is not the time to rock the boat so do what is needed and not what can be termed as a desire. The Two of Pentacles also shows two good sources of income that are either already there for you or that it is soon coming. Make the best of the money that comes and spend it in the best possible manner. The Three of Cups shows things to celebrate and some good times ahead. The Angel card for you this week is the Five of Water where it tells you that things may not work out the way you hope. You at this time need to see the positive in the situation and also not look at the past. The affirmations are: My future is glorious. I now live in limitless love, light and joy. All is well in my world.

This week ahead is one of ambitions, hard work and new venture and collaborations. There is enough passion and fire to get things done in the best possible manner and you will find yourself driven and motivated to achieve greater height and glories. The King of Wands is someone who is strong a mentor and a guide of sorts. There could be someone like this who will steer you on a greater path and also guide you towards the fulfillment of your dreams and goals. The Three of Wands suggests that you are almost where you want to be but there is just one thing that needs to fall into place. The Angel card is the Ten of Fire which indicates that there is a lot of work that you have on your plate. So do accept help from others and don’t stress yourself needlessly lest it leads to health issues. The affirmations are: As I say yes to life, life says yes to me. Life mirrors my every thought.

Times seem stressful and tiring to you at this moment, but this is something that will pass and also something that you build up too much in your mind and make yourself go through sleepless nights a and moments of deep fright. The Nine of Swords indicates a great deal of overthinking and pressuring yourself with your dark thoughts making life seem like a drag. You feel overwhelmed with what is going and you wonder how you are going to get it all done. Take things one by one and one day at a time and you will find yourself in a better state of mind. The Angel card for you this week is the King of Earth which indicates a successful time. Confidently accept opportunities that come your way and also understand that you have the Midas touch at this point in time. Affirmations are: The past is over. This is a new day, one that I have never lived before. I stay in the now and enjoy every moment.

Contrary to what you could be feeling, the week ahead is one of the family gatherings, celebrations of sorts and togetherness of precious relationships. This is a bit of a contradiction to what could be going on parallelly in your life but there will be meetings, greetings and a lot of bonding of important relationships forged over the years. The Four of Wands shows families getting together for many reasons and also having a good time as also important relationships getting a renewed dose of warmth and bonhomie. The Angel card for you this week is justice that corresponds to Archangel Raguel who expects you to make fair and just decisions. Do what you know is right and also at the same time stand up for your rights. The affirmations for you are: I am worth loving. I do not have to earn love. I am lovable because I exist. Others reflect the love I have for myself.

Right now, you are expected to feel fulfilled and happy as most boxes are seemingly ticked off. Everything is there right before you and you have every reason to celebrate and feel good about life in general. The Ten of Cups shows that but then the Eight of Cups also comes to indicate that you feel there is emptiness in some aspects and that makes you want to crawl into some silent place where you don’t have to deal with emotions and people. You do want to go away from everything because of this vacuum that does not seem to be fulfilled with the ten of cups giving you almost everything one can ask for. The Angel card for you is Eight of Water and it shows the desire in you to move on. There is the quest within you to find something more meaningful. Again, spiritual growth is indicated to help you become more at peace with everything. The affirmations for you are: I am beautiful and everybody loves me. I radiate acceptance and I am deeply loved by others.





You will be the center of attention from many people who love and wish to be part of your journey in life. The Six of Cups shows how you will be sought after and looked after much to your surprise and joy. For those others, you are nothing short of a miracle and they would love to be part of all that you go through. This card also shows how you will reach out to those who are less than you and bring them to cheer through small gifts and surprise things that will make them smile and think of you as the most wonderful person on earth. The Angel card for you is released corresponding to archangel Azrael and this foretells the end of a phase or situation. You could undergo a spiritual transformation indicating that it is time to move to the next phase of your life. The affirmations are: I release all fears and doubts. I accept myself and create peace in my mind and heart.





As the High Priestess appears for you this is a time for learning and growing. This card shows that you could be undertaking many ventures that have education and value add to what you are already doing or going to do. There could be collaborations that help you understand your craft better or there could be courses that you will undertake or even those you will teach others and generally be engaged in things that further the development of the mind and work ethics. The High Priestess stands for the Goddess of learning and gaining knowledge so this time would be good to look in that direction. In your mind, everything has tremendous potential and you want to do it all. The Angel card for you is the Eight of Fire where it is indicated that things are moving very fast – many things happening all at once. The affirmations are: Life is simple and easy. All that I need to know at any given moment is revealed to me. I trust myself and I trust life.





Contradictions are part of life and you will discover that part as you feel alone and together with you partner all at once. The Five of Cups shows your solitude and aloneness and an unwillingness to accept things as they are. You feel alone in a crowd and that is something you will have to work on considering there are many good things all around you and many people who care about you too. When you are engrossed in your own feelings you will not see the way out with life bustling all around you. The Six of Wands shows that you are in a good partnership – personal as well as at workplaces. The Angel card is the Knight of Earth where you are told to buckle up and get things done. It also asks you to honour your commitments because your guardian angel is helping you. The affirmations for you are: I have the perfect living space. I see myself in a wonderful space.





When it comes to money matters the week ahead is a good one. The Ace of Pentacles shows great earning capacity, increased financial abundance and success when it comes to things you take up. You will find many sources of work and ideas that generate not just good work for you but also be very financially rewarding for you as well as for those you work with. The Knight of Pentacles shows the hard work and youngsters who are in your life who will take things forward in the best possible manner. The Angel card for you is the Two of Water which indicates a relationship will grow and you will get closer to this person as you go along. The affirmations for you are: I balance my masculine and feminine sides. The masculine and feminine parts of me are in perfect balance and harmony. I am at peace and all is well.





This is a time when you can afford to sit back and reflect on all that you have done to enhance your life and make things better for yourself. The Seven of Pentacles shows the growth of your financial journey – from very little to a fairly large coffer which will afford you a good life. This is the result of your hard work and commitment to whatever you have been doing with an eye on saving and securing yourself for the future. The Five of Wands shows discordant notes in your work life – stresses and fatigue will make you feel that you are fighting a battle all the time. The Angel card for you is the Ace of Earth that shows the inflow of abundance. There is also the promise of a good business venture coming your way. The affirmations are: I am open and receptive to new avenues of income. I now receive my good from unexpected sources.





The right things will be happening to you and you can feel satisfied that finally, things are falling into place. The Chariot is a card of right and wrong and there are no shades of grey which means that all things you do are either right or wrong. It is also a time to introspect about actions and the life you lead. The Star card shows stardom, applause, appreciation and plenty of people looking up to you for the good things you do. The Angel card is the Queen of Air which points to objective decision making. This is also a time where things that no longer serve you will get cleared. The affirmations are: All my relationships are harmonious. When we create harmony in our minds and hearts, we will find it in our lives. The inner creates the outer.