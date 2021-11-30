Tue, Nov 30, 2021

Russia successfully test-fires Tsirkon hypersonic missile

Published: Nov 30,202109:21 AM by IANS

Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov has successfully test launched a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from the White Sea, Russia's Defence Ministry has said The missile hit a target that was located at a distance of more than 400 km, it added.

Image credit: Reuters
Moscow:
The Tsirkon missile has been test-fired several times from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier in November that the test of the missile was nearing its completion and would arm the Navy in 2022.

