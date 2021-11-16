Tue, Nov 16, 2021

VJS, Nayan, Sam character posters from KRK take internet by storm

The team of director Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha in the lead, on Monday, released the film’s much-awaited first look posters of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha from the film.

Two of the first look posters of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Image source: Twitter)
Chennai:
The names of their characters are Kanmani, Rambo, and Khatija (KRK) respectively, which also is an acronym to the title of the film. Vijay Sethupathi’s character in the film is actually the shortened version for ‘Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran’. Nayanthara plays Kanmani and Samantha plays Khatija.

The posters have been trending since their release on social media. Shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, the film has music by Anirudh and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad. The film will hit theatres in December.

