Chennai gears up for Daan Utsav celebration

Chennai :

On Mondays and Wednesdays, a book reading and English conversational skills by a group of private school children, led by Vania and team will be held. The objective of this event happening at Sethu Foundation, Teynampet, is sharing of knowledge. As part of the Twinklers/ladies circle initiative, a tie and dye workshop has been organised on Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 5 pm, starting on October 8. This is led by two Class 9 students, Anvi and Anya.





Another campaign that will be launched during Daan Utsav is the Hot Flush campaign. The motive of the campaign is to make sure the reproductive health needs of women with deprived access to healthcare are met and also to rekindle the awareness among others. The main purpose of the event lies in maximising the reach of reproductive health privileges and normalising talks around menopause. This campaign will set out a statement to women to be confident with their midlife bodies. For more details, contact: 9150190077.