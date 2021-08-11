Now, Anglo Indian specialties can be delivered to your doorstep

Chennai :

If there is any get-together at Melody Shillong’s house, everyone asks for her mother Veronica Mary Shillong’s food. After realising the growing demand for her food, Veronica, fondly called Aunty V by family and friends, has started a cloud kitchen called Aunty V’s Anglo-Kitchen that serves authentic Anglo-Indian dishes. “My mother is an excellent cook and everyone in the family including our extended family likes her food. All the powders that she uses for cooking are homemade. We take orders every two weeks and the menu changes. We deliver food only on weekends (either Saturdays or Sundays),” says Melody, Veronica’s daughter.





Veronica’s specialty dishes are beef and pork. “My mother makes roasts, vindaloo and gravies with pork and beef. Located at Kottur, we deliver food across the city,” she adds.





Musician and passionate cook Carl Fernandes has been delivering keto food through his cloud kitchen (Calthea’s Kitchen) for the past three years. “I wanted to start a separate venture that predominantly serves Anglo-Indian food and that’s how Foodsy Kitchen was launched during the lockdown. Most of the recipes are passed down to me from my dad. I put up two menus a week and deliver food on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Sometimes, customers ask to deliver on Sundays as well. Our popular dishes are Goan pork vindaloo, Anglo beef roast, Anglo beef cutlets, coconut rice and meatball curry. Foodsy Kitchen is located at Vanagaram and delivers in and around the city,” says Carl Fernandes.