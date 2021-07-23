House cat stands guard outside Odisha home, prevents cobra from getting in

The cat seen to protect the premise from the snake to enter (Image source: ANI)

This pet in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, stood guard outside its owners home, not letting the cobra get in until authorities arrived to remove the snake.





In the photos shared by news agency ANI, the white cat was photographed sitting alert in front of the house while the cobra with its spread hood waited in front of it. The cat stood guard for half an hour while locals waited for snake helpline workers to arrive. It was quite a feat for the cat as cobras are known to attack cats if conditions call for it.





Sampath K Parida, a resident of the house, said that their cat is only one-and-a-half years old. "It lives with us like a family member," Parida added.





The snake was later released in its natural habitat.





The post garnered many reactions. Some chose to bring up their experiences with their protective cats. One tweeted: "Wow. This cat upgraded itself to a dog." Another said, "Here's mine. Once they select you as their pet (see what I did there?), they will save you from the dangers which only they can see."