Snapchat profiles to feature full-body 3D Bitmojis, backgrounds

Washington :

Snapchatters will soon be able to browse from over 1,200 combinations of body poses, facial expressions, gestures, and backgrounds to further personalise their digital avatars.





From peace signs and prayer hands to scenic beaches and trendy animal print backgrounds -- Snapchatters will be able to match their 3D Bitmoji to their every mood. Using Pixar-quality 3D capabilities, Snapchatters will see enhanced details on their customised avatar -- from the clothing textures and unique embellishments from their favourite fashion labels, to the sparkle and shine on their avatar's earrings.





Bitmoji brings visual identity and emotion into communication, content, and games and has added more nuance and expression to everyday conversations. Bitmoji joined the Snap family in summer 2016 and over 300 million use it every month. While you might not get the new look right away, you can get to your profile by clicking your Bitmoji in the top left corner of your screen. Then, scroll down to the Bitmoji section, where you can change your outfit, edit your Bitmoji, and even Shop Bitmoji Merch.





The new profiles also will showcase an expanded Snapcode Menu, for easy profile access. It will include editing options, like quickly changing your outfit, or hair style and, profile sharing -- so Snapchatters can have the option to share their customised 3D Bitmoji with their friends on and off of Snapchat.