Twitter Beta now lets users log in with Google Account

Los Angeles :

Google Account integration with Twitter is definitely long overdue, with the social media platform similarly working on Apple Account sign-in for those on the iOS side of the fence, reports 9To5Google.





The new integration allows users to log in or create an account with existing details, therefore bypassing the need to fill in basic information, such as name and email address and negates the password requirement.





If the user already has an existing Twitter account that uses their Google Account email, then it will simply login without requiring the password entry step -- provided that account is currently logged in on an Android device, the report said.





Unfortunately, there does not appear to be a way to tie an existing account to a Google Account, although users may be able to change their email address on an existing account to get the new sign-in method to work, it added.





This feature is now live in Twitter beta v9.3.0-beta.04, which is available via the Google Play Store for those already enrolled on the preview program.