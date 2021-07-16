Varalaxmi, Raiza onboard Prabhudheva’s next

Chennai :

The latest is that the film went on floors in Chennai with a formal pooja on Thursday. The makers also officially announced that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Raiza Wilson will play the female leads in the film. “This will be a wholesome family entertainer in contrast to Santhosh’s previous adult comedies.





National award-winning composer D Imman has been roped in to compose the music for the film. Prabhudheva will complete the shoot of the film in a single stretch for 22 days. He will complete his portions on August 7. The entire shoot will be wrapped up in September and the post-production will take place in September and October. The film is already set for a December release,” a source close to the film told DT Next. Meanwhile, Mini Studio also has Vishal-Arya starrer Enemy for which the shoot was recently wrapped up in Hyderabad.