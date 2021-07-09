Sharwanand, Siddharth, Ajay Bhupathi complete 'Maha Samudram' shooting

Chennai :

The shooting was completed recently and the promotional activities will start soon.





It’s a dream project for director Ajay Bhupathi and the character revealing posters of Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Garuda Ram have received good response.





Other than the first look posters, the makers haven’t yet released any other promotional content yet.





The makers were canning important sequences on the lead cast for last few days and finally all the production works have been wrapped up.





Tipped to be an intense love and action drama, Sunkara Ramabrahmam bankrolls the film under AK Entertainments banner.





Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel are the female leads in the film.





Raj Thota cranks the camera, while Chaitan Bharadwaj renders the soundtracks and Praveen KL is the editor. Kolla Avinash is the production designer.