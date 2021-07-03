MasterChef Australia Season 13 in regional languages for the first time.

Chennai :

The popular reality show MasterChef Australia, has struck a chord with all culinary enthusiasts. With an exciting new season, this cooking contest has inspired budding home chefs from around the world. Having seen a successful run so far, with some incredible delights on the show, the season is now all set to exclusively release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, for the very first time. Three esteemed judges from the culinary world - Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, are back in the famous MasterChef Kitchen, testing 24 aspiring home cooks with various unique challenges for the greatest culinary title in the world, a coveted trophy, and $250,000 in prize money.





Featuring Delhi-born Depinder, who adds an Indian flavor to each of her dishes, to Justin who wins the judges’ hearts with some mouth watering delicacies. The latest season also features the biggest names in the food industry, including Nigella Lawson, Yotam Ottolenghi, Heston Blumenthal, Massimo Bottura, among others who mentor the contestants through the season. The first episode will be available for free in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 2nd July only on Disney+ Hotstar.





Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, “MasterChef Australia is more than just a cooking reality show, and has been hugely popular among the Indian audiences. By localising MasterChef Australia and releasing it in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, we aim to reach a wider audience who can enjoy the iconic cooking show in a language of their choice. With food and reality drama, MasterChef Australia Season 13 has elements that make it universally appealing. Expanding its accessibility is part of our endeavour to bring the top international titles to Indian audiences.” Speaking about the announcement, judge and food critic Melissa Leong, who is the first female, and Asian-Australia judge in the history of the show, said, “India is rich with ancient flavours and regionally specific cuisines and there is a love for food that runs deep. MasterChef Australia Season 13 features a proud diversity of contestants and cuisines, including dishes inspired by Indian culture, flavours and soul. Each new season of this show has seen a rise in the talent of home cooks touting impressive skills, making for a very exciting contest. And this season has been no different. I have received so much love from India, and would love to explore the country one day - we are thinking of everyone during the hardships the pandemic has brought. I am thrilled that MasterChef Australia is airing all over the world so we can continue to share and celebrate the thing that connects all humanity - food."





Contestant Depinder Chhibber, who was born in Delhi and moved to Australia when she was 11, has impressed the judges with her cooking inspired by Indian and South East Asian flavours. Speaking about the announcement, Depinder Chhibber said, “Food has been a very special and personal part of my life since a very young age, as I learnt how to cook from my parents who gave me their passion for different cuisines. Being in the MasterChef Kitchen was a dream come true for me. I hope to continue to cook a lot more dishes inspired by Indian flavours and am thrilled that viewers will be able to see their food being celebrated on a global stage.”