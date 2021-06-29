App Store spending grew 22.1 pc YoY in 1st half of 2021: Report

San Francisco :

According to Sensor Tower, the first half of 2021 has been an extremely profitable period for digital storefronts, including Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store.





In a report released by Sensor Tower on Tuesday, the company claims that consumer spending is still growing for both of them, AppleInsider reported.





Between the two storefronts, global consumer spending reached $64.9 billion for the first six months of 2021. This is said to be up 24.8 per cent from the same period in 2020 when it generated $54 billion.





The growth may have been helped by the Covid-19 pandemic, but Sensor Tower asserts the main boost in sales stemming from that arrived in the first half of 2020, which saw 28.4 per cent year-on-year growth from the same period in 2019.





On a per-store basis, the App Store is continuing to lead Google Play, taking in $41.5 billion from app purchases, in-app purchases, and subscriptions.





This represents a YoY growth of 22.1 per cent from $34 billion, though this is lower than the 29.3 per cent YoY growth between the first half of 2019 and 2020.





By contrast, Google Play raked in $23.4 billion from the first half of 2021.





While lagging in revenue, this does still represent increased growth compared to Apple, as spending swelled YoY by a larger 30 per cent from $18 billion.