Truecaller adds Group Calling, Smart SMS features

Bangalore :

All of them are based on user feedback and are designed to cater to the evolving needs of the consumers, Truecaller said.





"With Group Voice Calling, Smart SMS and Inbox Cleaner, I am hopeful that the consumers will be able to operate more effectively given the benefits of staying connected, using messaging service smartly to stay on top of important information," Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD India, Truecaller, said in a statement.





Smart SMS offers a host of new features designed to make day-to-day communication more convenient, while Inbox Cleaner lets consumers free up space on their phones by removing unused messages. Inbox Cleaner also helps the user clear out all old and unwanted messages in just a few seconds.





Group Voice Calling allows users to add up to eight participants to a call while retaining high voice clarity.





Truecaller will also help identify spam users in the group if they are added without the user's knowledge.





Additionally, the feature offers a smooth dial back option from call logs making it easy to manage the group -- including adding or removing participants -- when dialing them back.





"We continue to remain focused on the evolving needs of our users and meet those needs with innovative solutions. These features get us closer to our mission to make communication safer and more efficient for everyone," Jhunjhunwala said.