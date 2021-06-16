Google Pay expands cards tokenisation with more Indian banks

New Delhi :

After rolling out tokenization with Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Cards and Axis Bank, Google Pay has now added debit cards by SBI, IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank and Credit cards by IndusInd Bank and HSBC India to its slate.





"We are hopeful that the tokenisation feature will further encourage users to transact securely and safely in the current times and expand merchant transactions both online and offline," said Sajith Sivanandan, Business Head: Google Pay and NBU-APAC.





The feature also works with online merchants, delivering more native and seamless OTP experiences without redirecting users to 3D Secure sites, the company said in a statement.





With tokenization, Google Pay will enable safe and secure omnichannel experiences to help consumers use Near-field communication (NFC) capable devices/ phones to make contactless payments at over 2.5 million Visa merchant locations.





It will also help scan and pay at more than 1.5 million Bharat QR enabled merchants and pay bills and recharges from within their Google Pay app using their credit card.





"The tokenization of SBI Debit Cards with Google Pay would also enable our customers to foray into tap & pay mechanism without worrying about carrying their debit cards with them while going shopping," said Ravindra Pandey, deputy managing director (strategy) and chief digital officer, SBI.





Tokenized cards can also be used to make purchases at large online merchants such as Myntra, Yatra, Dunzo and many others.