WhatsApp may enable multi-device support for users with end-to-end encryption

Washington :

According to Mashable, a popular website named 'WABetaInfo', which pushes regular updates around the instant messaging app, took to Twitter to announce the update on Tuesday.





WhatsApp secures its user's private messages with end-to-end encryption that permits only those individuals that a person has messaged to read or listen to a conversation. WhatsApp's official Twitter account additionally as of late posted regarding end-on end encryption stating that not even WhatsApp itself can approach the personal conversations of its users as it bolts their messages. What's more in the store is, WhatsApp will enable end-to-end encryption on multi-device support.





This new feature by the instant messaging app will permit individuals to operate a similar WhatsApp account on various gadgets simultaneously. It was accounted for that WhatsApp has been chipping away at creating two various types of multi-device with WhatsApp Web which will permit the users to utilize WhatsApp Web without their primary telephone being associated with the Internet.





Also, multi-gadget with different devices will allow users to interface up to four unique gadgets to the user's main WhatsApp account. Mashable reported that apart from multi-device, WhatsApp is continually working on new highlights to smooth out the user experience on the application, the Facebook-owned company is purportedly reestablishing the green colour notifications for its Android beta application. It had announced a new dark blue colour in notifications a few days back in the 2.21.12.12 beta update.





However, users weren't happy with the update so WhatsApp decided to restore the old colour. Likewise, WhatsApp is dealing with a 'Flash Call' feature in Android 2.21.11.7 beta update that will permit users to verify log-in on WhatsApp via a 'flash call' instead of the usual 6-digit verification code.