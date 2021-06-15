Nutritional supplement proves more effective in boosting brain function: Study

Washington :

The article appeared in the peer-reviewed journal, Alternative Therapies.





The findings indicate that the carefully developed nutritional supplement, IQed Smart Nutrition, can help bolster key functions for people with a wide range of prevalent diagnoses including Autism, Apraxia, and ADHD, and other obscure, but equally challenging, diagnoses encompassing speech and motor processing disorders. Deficits in speech and communication were the highest reported area of difficulty for this population, prior to taking the supplement, afflicting 83.8 per cent of respondents.





After supplementation, expressive speech improved for 85.7 per cent of the participants with the increased vocalizations (sounds, words) factor showing the highest observed improvement (88.1 per cent) among all speech and communication factors combined. In all other categories, more than 67 per cent of the survey respondents reported improvements in all measured areas: speech (77.6 per cent), oral motor skills (63.2 per cent), receptive ability (69.6 per cent), focus (65.1 per cent), motor planning (77.6 per cent), mood (62.3 per cent), social skills (59.3 per cent), and physical/behavioural health (47.3 per cent).





"As a mom of special needs children that runs a nonprofit, I have found that specific essential nutrients are key for the acceleration of progress," said Co-author Lisa Geng, founder, and president of the Cherab Foundation. The main aim of this study funded by the nonprofit Cherab Foundation, and its subsequent article, is to guide future research into the dietary interventions and potential management of neurological conditions using natural food products, vitamin and mineral supplements, and Ayurvedic and botanical ingredients, with a focus on improving the quality of daily living and specific developmental milestones for children and adults with disabilities.