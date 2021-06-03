FB Messenger API for Instagram now available for developer

New Delhi :

The social network launched the Messenger Platform as open APIs at its F8 developer conference in 2016.





"Today, we are excited to open up the Messenger API for Instagram to all developers, allowing brands to offer messaging experiences on Instagram," said Konstantinos Papmiltiadis, VP Platform Partnerships at Facebook.





With these new features, businesses can integrate Instagram messaging with their preferred applications and workflows, driving meaningful conversations that increase customer satisfaction and grow sales, Papmiltiadis said during the virtual ‘F8' 2021 on Wednesday.





The company said that with the Facebook Login Connect with Messenger, customers will now be able to opt into messaging with businesses directly from the Facebook Login flow.





Last year, the company introduced the Facebook Business Suite -- an all-in-one platform for businesses to manage their activity on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger using its first-party tools.





"Now, we are introducing Business Apps. We will be adding third party tools -- built by developers -- into Facebook Business Suite," the company announced.





Facebook said that it making PyTorch, an open source machine learning framework, the default framework for building all of its AI and machine learning models.





"PyTorch not only makes our research and engineering work more effective, collaborative, and efficient, it also allows us to share our work as open-source PyTorch libraries and learn from the advances made by the thousands of PyTorch developers all over the world," Facebook said.





Every day, more than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account to discuss products and get customer support.





"As more people turn to WhatsApp to connect with businesses, we're announcing new updates that will make it easier for businesses to get started using the WhatsApp Business API and for people to easily chat with these businesses," the company announced.





The company also donated $250,000 to Girls in Tech, a global nonprofit organisation.