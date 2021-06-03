Spotify's 'Only You' gives users 'Wrapped' like personalised experience

Washington :

It will give users personalised playlists in a shareable form. According to The Verge, the new feature has been inspired by the company's feature 'Wrapped' that gives users cumulative stats on all the things one listened to on Spotify in a given year.





The in-app experience 'Only You' will give users a variety of playlists and data insights based on their music listening habits, and a new feature called 'Blend' will let two friends automatically merge their musical tastes into a playlist. Per The Verge, among the new experience highlights is 'Your Dream Dinner Party,' which lets users pick three artists they would invite to a dinner party with Spotify making a mix for each artist.





Another is 'Your Artist Pairs,' which highlights unique pairings that show off a listener's musical range, as well as 'Your Audio Birth Chart,' which gives users their 'Sun artist,' or the person they listened to the most over the past six months. It will also include a new feature a 'Moon artist' option which is the artist they listen to that shows off their emotional side; and their 'Rising artist,' which is one they have recently found. The 'Audio Birth Chart' and 'Dream Dinner Party' will update daily, while the other data visualisation aspects of the feature, like 'Your Artist Pairs', is based on a limited set of time and will not update regularly.





The Verge reported that none of these features is revolutionary, however, people seemingly love seeing visualised data on their listening habits. During the 'Wrapped' season last year, when Spotify gave users a year-in-review look at their listening data, its stock jumped 16 per cent and the app rose rapidly in the App Store rankings. This indicates that the company is trying to replicate that success and build buzz with another data visualisation offering. The idea is, of course, that if a user wants access to these unique features, they will have to sign up and listen on Spotify to do so.