Parineeti Chopra wants to be 'candid' on Instagram

"I wanna wear streetwear and be 'candid on Instagram' like Gen Z. Please advise," she wrote, adding a picture of her dressed in streetwear. She can be seen donning a black sweatshirt and green pants. The actor completed her look with white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses.









Parineeti's post has garnered a lot of attention. Even actors Anushka Sharma commented on it. Anushka posted a laughing emoji on Parineeti's post. Responding to her, Parineeti asked her to sign up for a workshop. "I know you want it too. let's sign up for the workshop," Parineeti commented.





On the work front, Parineeti recently came up with back-to-back films -- 'The Girl on the Train', 'Saina' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. All three movies are now available to watch on OTT platforms. Apart from the recently-released films, the actor has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' in the pipeline. She will be featuring alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the film.