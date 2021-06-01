HP unveils new slate of Elite, Pro desktop PCs

New Delhi :

The company said the new PCs needed to offer users the "speed, flexible connectivity options and always-on reliability to handle demanding tasks, intense graphics, and complex workflows with large files and applications."





The Elite and Pro desktop PCs are powered by Windows 10 Pro and AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Desktop Processors while also supporting a multi-display setup, ZDNet reported on Tuesday.





HP has outfitted the PCs with its Wolf Security for Business, which it says provides "always-on, always-acting, resilient defense".





The PCs are even Energy Star certified and are made of ocean-bound plastics.





The HP EliteDesk 805 G8 Series PCs come with two bays, two half-height slots, three M.2 slots, and 11 USB ports while the HP EliteDesk 805 G8 Desktop Mini PC can be mounted behind a monitor or inside an HP Mini-in-One 24 display.





The HP EliteDesk 805 G8 Desktop Mini PC, EliteDesk 805 G8 Small Form Factor PC, HP ProDesk 405 G8 Desktop Mini PC, and HP ProDesk 405 G8 Small Form Factor PC will all be available for purchase in August.