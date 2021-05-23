Hacker leaks Domino's customer data, firm says financial information safe

New Delhi :

The company has admitted to the data breach, but said customers' financial information remains safe. As per cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, people who have access to a portal developed by the hacker are using it to spy on customers by checking their location along with order date and time.





''Data of 18 crore orders of Domino's India has become public. Hacker created a search engine on Dark Web. If you have ever ordered @dominos_india online, your data might be leaked. Data include Name, Email, Mobile, GPS Location etc,'' Rajaharia tweeted. When contacted, Jubilant FoodWorks, which owns Domino's, said the company had recently experienced a security incident but no financial details of customers have been breached. ''Jubilant FoodWorks experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to the financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact.





''As a policy, we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised. Our team of experts is investigating the matter and we have taken necessary actions to contain the incident,'' the company spokesperson said. Rajaharia said the hacker has created a search engine for the database which is being misused by people. ''The worst part of this alleged breach is that people are using this data to spy on people. Anybody can easily search any mobile number and can check a person's past locations with date and time. This seems like a real threat to our privacy,'' Rajaharia said.