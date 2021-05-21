Exclusive Access to Art Basel Hong Kong 2021

New Delhi :

In collaboration with charitable organization, The Plated Project, it will present a series of artworks titled -- A Memory of the Future to spotlight Hong Kong as a destination through its arts and culture, inspiring travel as recovery is on the horizon.





The series will be showcased at Art Basel Hong Kong 2021 from Fri 21 May - Sun 23 May 2021.





"We are delighted to team up with Art Basel Hong Kong to bring an exquisite art experience to guests and our Marriott Bonvoy members. Through our global portfolio of more than 7,600 properties and our Marriott Bonvoy MomentsTM platform, we are able to provide endless inspiration for members to pursue their passions through the pillars of culinary, lifestyle, entertainment and sports. I am particularly pleased to bring back Marriott Bonvoy Moments to the region where our Members can enjoy exclusive VIP access in Hong Kong or virtually from anywhere in the world together with Art Basel Hong Kong 2021," said Bart Buiring, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Asia Pacific for Marriott International. "





Honouring Local Culture and Evoking Travel Inspiration





eA Memory of the Future' presents four unique ceramic plate designs that pay tribute to the distinct art-forms that are intrinsically Hong Kong, which includes hand-carved mahjong tiles, hand-made stencils, neon signs and Cantonese opera. Through the art works, it spotlights Hong Kong as a destination with rich arts and cultural heritage, inviting guests to reimagine traditional Hong Kong art forms across four themes - playful, poetic, vibrant and majestic - that nod to the dynamic nature of Asia's World City.





In collaboration with The Plated Project and designed by artists Anila Agha, Tarini Sethi, Suket Dhir, Kalakaari Haath and Insane51, the art collection features a Chinese opera female warrior riding a majestic horse, Chinese motifs in a chic black and white print; a mahjong game scene in a fantasy world that blends modern and traditional; to neon-lit streets of Hong Kong. The specially commissioned and limited-edition ceramic art plates inspire wanderlust and the desire to explore arts, culture and heritage when travel is possible again. Guests in Hong Kong can purchase these plates from selected hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy program in Hong Kong starting June while stocks last. All proceeds from the sale of plates will be donated to Foodlink Foundation Hong Kong - a charity dedicated to fighting hunger, building self-su?ciency, and fostering nutritional wellness among those in need, while reducing food wastage in Hong Kong. For guests outside of Hong Kong, plates are also available for sale via The Plated Project website in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.





The Plated Project is a global initiative that uses art to help alleviate world hunger. Every month, it collaborates with artists around the world to create limited edition art plates under unique themes. Proceeds from the sales of these are donated to sponsor meals for disadvantaged communities across the globe. To date, they have sponsored 450,000 meals and have collaborated with over 100 artists. The Plated Project has worked with Marriott Bonvoy in Hong Kong for the past year to understand Hong Kong's intangible cultural heritage to conceptualize the initiative that is culturally relevant and impactful.





Delivering Art-Inspired Moments





Marriott Bonvoy Moments is a program where members can use points to redeem or bid 'One-of-a-kind' experiences. Unique Art Basel Hong Kong 2021 experiences are available for members:





For members in Hong Kong, the redemption opportunities include access to Art Basel Hong Kong 2021 on the VIP days before general public access, redemption packages for Vernissage VIP invitation, private view VIP cards. All experiences include the limited-edition ceramic art plates.





For overseas members they can redeem VIP experiences to the Online Viewing Room, and select from a program of curated online events and live-streamed broadcasts including conversations and VIP-walkthroughs from the venue and throughout the city.