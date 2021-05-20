Google to launch emoticon reaction feature in documents, later this year

Washington :

Mashable India reported that as part of its Google I/O 2021 event, Google revealed a suite of new productivity features, including the ability to put little emojis underneath a word or series of words in Docs.





Google, which is hopping on to the much-anticipated bandwagon, said the feature is coming later this year but didn't give a more specific timeline for it. Other productivity improvements include the ability to display what a user is working on in Docs in a Google Meet video call directly from the document itself, and live translations are also coming to Meet calls later this year, as per Mashable India.