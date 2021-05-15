Put off reunion with friends until COVID-19 is over: Mumbai police

Mumbai :

Friends: The Reunion, a special episode starring original stars of the popular comedy show "Friends" is going to stream later this month.





As a teaser of the episode released on Thursday, #FriendsReunion began to trend.





Not to miss the opportunity, Mumbai Police posted their take on Instagram with hashtags #FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #TakingOnCorona.





"Reunite" with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S - but only after the final season of #COVID19, please? Till then, online meet-ups will ''be there for you," the city police said.





The Instagram post garnered around 53,000 likes in seven hours and hundreds of comments. The post on Twitter handle of Mumbai Police also won thousands of likes.







