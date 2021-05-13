Jio tops in 4G download speed, Vodafone in upload in April: Trai

New Delhi :

Jio has almost three times higher download speed compared to its closest competitor Vodafone.





Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their mobile business as Vodafone Idea Ltd, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) still releases separate network speed data of both the entities.





Vodafone recorded a download speed of 7 Mbps in April, according to Trai's data updated on May 11. It was followed by Idea and Bharti Airtel with download speeds of 5.8 Mbps and 5 Mbps, respectively.





Vodafone topped the chart in the upload segment, with a network speed of 6.7 Mbps. It was followed by Idea with an upload speed of 6.1 Mbps, Jio 4.2 Mbps, and Airtel 3.9 Mbps. The download speed helps consumers in accessing content from the internet, while upload speed helps them in sending or sharing pictures and videos to their contacts.





The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.