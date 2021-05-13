MediaTek's new chipset to power premium features in 5G smartphones

Taipei :

The Dimensity 900 chipset, built on the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node, supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, ultra-fast FHD+ 120Hz displays and a 108MP main camera for an all-around incredible experience.





"Dimensity 900 brings a suite of connectivity, display and 4K HDR visual enhancements to mid-tier 5G smartphones and gives brands great design flexibility for their 5G portfolios," J.C. Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit, said in a statement.





"The chipset's support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 ensures users get the most of out their devices with super-fast and reliable connectivity," Hsu added.





The Dimensity 900 chipset is integrated with a 5G New Radio (NR) sub-6GHz modem with carrier aggregation and support for bandwidth up to 120MHz.





The chipset is equipped with an octa-core central processing unit (CPU) consisting of two Arm Cortex-A78 processors with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2GHz.





The chipset also integrates an Arm Mali-G68 MC4 graphics processing unit (GPU), along with an independent artificial intelligence (AI) processing unit (APU) that delivers optimal power efficiency for extended battery life.





The third generation of MediaTek's AI processing unit is extremely power-efficient to support a wide variety of AI applications and 4K high definition resolution (HDR).





The new MediaTek Dimensity 900 will power devices that are expected to be launched in the global market in Q2 2021.